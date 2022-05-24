Scottie Scheffler will try to rebound from a brutal week at Southern Hills when he tees off Thursday at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. The Masters champion and world No. 1 went six-over par in the first two rounds to miss the weekend at last week's PGA Championship. Now, he heads to Colonial Country Club to play another course designed by Perry Maxwell. PGA champion Justin Thomas also is scheduled to compete, as well as Colonial ace Jordan Spieth and world No. 4 Collin Morikawa, among many other stars. Scheffler is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Thomas and Spieth are hot on his heels at 12-1. Morikawa (15-1), PGA runner-up Will Zalatoris (20-1) and Viktor Hovland (22-1) also are expected to be among the other top contenders in the Charles Schwab 2022 field..

Can Scheffler rebound from his missed cut and make a solid selection for your 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge picks? Or would another hungry young player like Sam Burns (28-1) give you better value? Before you lock in any Fantasy golf rankings or make any bets on the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, be sure you check out the Fantasy golf projections and betting advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

At the PGA, Gates had both Thomas and 30-1 shot Zalatoris among his top five picks. "He ironed out any wrinkles at the Byron Nelson and will attack the PGA", Gates said of Thomas. The result? Thomas stormed back from six shots behind on Sunday and beat Zalatoris in a playoff to win his second PGA Championship.

The previous week at the Wells Fargo Championship, Gates was on fire, with four of his top six players finishing in the top five. That included winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot, and runners-up Keegan Bradley (35-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1).

Gates has been on a roll all season. He nailed Jon Rahm as the winner in the Mexico Open, and eight of his 20 picks finished in the top eight at the Masters. He was on the money with his predictions at the Sentry, with four of his top seven picks posting top-five finishes, and he duplicated that at the Hero World Challenge. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

One player Gates is fully behind this week is Zalatoris, who showed a lot of grit and talent to make the playoff with Thomas at Southern Hills. The 25-year-old seeks his first tour win, and he nearly got it in spectacular fashion last week. Gates backed him last week and isn't hesitating to do so again. Zalatoris has finished in the top six in four of his last five events, and he has been excellent from tee to green. He leads the tour in strokes gained approach and tee-to-green and is fifth in greens in regulation (70.65 percent). He was 10th in strokes gained putting last week.

On the other hand, Gates isn't sure what to expect from Spieth this week and is fading him, barely ranking him in the top 10. Spieth tied for 34th at Southern Hills, and Gates says "you just never know for sure which Spieth you're going to get." The three-time major champ had a win and was a runner-up before the PGA, but he had just one top-10 in his previous 10 events. His game has been a little off, especially on the green, where he ranks 177th in strokes gained putting. Spieth also is 126th in driving accuracy, which could get him into trouble at Colonial.

How to set your 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Fantasy golf rankings

