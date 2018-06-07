Father's Day 2018 golf gift guide: Colorful kicks, charity rounds, rangefinders and more

Welcome to our latest Father's Day gift guide here at CBS Sports. Don't know what to get the dad in your life? Have no fear: I've put together some options and ideas that I've collected over the last few months. Let's jump right in.

Jack Grace Golf Shoes ($160 + saddles | Jack Grace): These shoes are double the awesome. They look sharp, for sure, but you can also customize them to look however you want them to look with different colors of saddles which strap right on to the top of the shoe. Here's the Father's Day kicker: You can grab a blank saddle for just $35 for the kids to paint their own creation for your kicks. How cool is that?

Round from Give2Gain (Price varies | Give2Gain): This isn't so much a product as it is a brilliant concept. Give2Gain auctions off rounds at amazing courses -- currently Baltusrol, Medinah and Oak Hill are on the block -- and gives away part of the proceeds to a variety of charities. I'll let them explain further.

Here at Give2Gain, the value is in giving. We began on the premise that as a community we can all collectively make a difference through the exciting worlds of sports and entertainment. Our campaigns feature athletes and leaders in the entertainment world who want to engage with their loyal followers to support charitable initiatives that resonate on a personal level.

Nike FlyKnit Racer ($175 | Nike Golf): I was astonished at how light these shoes are in comparison to other golf shoes. They honestly feel like you're wearing running shoes, which is great for me because I prefer to walk when I play. Plus, they're really sharp-looking and comfortable. I know not everyone loves what Nike is doing in the golf world, but this is certainly a shoe that we can all get behind.

Tommy Armour TA1 Driver ($299 | Dick's): If you're looking for a lower-cost, high-quality driver for dad, this one fits the mold. Their technology allows for the "lightweight Carbon Fiber Crown features built-in Surface Disruptors to maximize club head speed and distance." It's a big stick that will perform well but won't break the bank.

Bushnell Hybrid ($399 | Dick's): The best in the business just got better. The Bushnell Hybrid doubles as a GPS system with thousands of courses pre-loaded into its system. It provides not only an accurate yardage but also hazard yardages, front and back of green yardages and pairs nicely with the Bushnell app. It's everything you want and more from a rangefinder.

UnderArmour Getaway Mirror ($102 | UA): You know how you put on a pair of sunglasses, and you can instantly tell whether you're going to like them or not? That's how I felt when I tossed these on, and I loved them. They don't move around on your face like other aviator-style glasses, and they look absolutely fantastic. Fully subscribed.

Straight Down Delta Insulated Vest ($90 | Straight Down): I just recently found out about Straight Down, and I wish I'd known about their products sooner. This vest in particular has won me over, and I'm just as comfortable wearing it on the course as I am off of it. Straight Down's products are loose without being baggy so if you want them tight you might want to jump down a size. But their materials are awesome and they look great whether you're playing or just watching some golf.

Galvin Green Lance Jacket ($365 | Trendy Golf): Is the price tag big? Sure. Is the jacket worth it? It's a pretty great jacket that is both comfortable and fits perfectly (my wife couldn't stop talking about this). The official outfitter of the European Ryder Cup team produces some notoriously well-made gear, and this product certainly qualifies. I've never worn Galvin Green before, but I'm in on what they're doing.

ECCO BIOM Hybrid 3 ($200 | ECCO): Ecco shoes are as comfortable as they come in the golf world, and these kicks are no different. They include "BIOM NATURAL MOTION, which encourages a more natural walking motion for added power and efficiency, as well as enhancing feeling and stability." You can tell, and that's a boon for folks like me who like walking my rounds around the course.