Genesis Invitational predictions, odds 2020: Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth picks by PGA insider

The 2020 Genesis Invitational features one of the top fields we'll see all season. Nine of the 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings will make their way around historic Riviera Country Club, which remains relatively unchanged since its 1927 opening and is a shot-maker's dream. Newly minted world No. 1 Rory McIlroy comes in as the favorite at 7-1 in the latest 2020 Genesis Invitational odds, while world No. 3 Justin Thomas, who held the 54-hole lead at Riviera last year and was runner-up, is the second favorite at 15-2.

They will be joined by such notables as Tiger Woods (16-1), Dustin Johnson (14-1), Bubba Watson (22-1) and Phil Mickelson (50-1). Before you make any 2020 Genesis Open picks, you need to check out the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is coming off a red-hot year. He featured Woods in his best bets for the Masters and backed Koepka in his picks for the PGA Championship, and both players pulled off victories. In the season-ending Tour Championship, he nailed it, pegging Koepka, McIlroy and Xander Schauffele as main contenders to come out on top, and McIlroy won the event for the second time, Schauffele was second and Koepka tied for third.

Johnson also knows what players need to do to win at Riviera. Before the 2017 Genesis Open, he had Dustin Johnson among his best of the rest, saying it was "hard to pass on his record at Riviera with six top-10s in nine starts." The 35-year-old ran away with the event, winning by five strokes. Last year, he pegged Thomas as one of his best bets, and the young golfer had the 54-hole lead, but had to play 32 holes on Sunday and lost by a stroke to J.B. Holmes.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 Genesis Open picks, and they will surprise you.

Top 2020 Genesis Open expert picks

Johnson wants no part of Brooks Koepka, even though until Monday he was the world's No. 1 golfer. The four-time major winner has never dominated on the West Coast, and Johnson sees no sign of his game turning around. He's a player to fade this week at the Genesis Invitational 2020.

Johnson has followed Justin Spieth's career from the start. The former World No. 1 and three-time major champion has two top-10s in six starts this season. He was ninth at Pebble Beach last week, shooting a final-round 67 to finish 8-under. He is second on Tour this year in shots gained around the green and was second over the full season last year in shots gained putting.

Xander Schauffele, who grew up in Southern California, also has gotten the attention of the golf stats guru. The 26-year-old, who was the runner-up at the Masters last year, is ranked ninth in the world and was the Tour's Rookie of the Year in 2017. He has three top-10s this year in five official events, including two runner-up finishes. He is second on Tour in shots gained off the tee and fourth in scoring average at 69.2.

How to make 2020 Genesis Open predictions

This week, Johnson is all over a giant long shot who has played well during the West Coast swing. This veteran has been strong around the greens and could be ready to pull off another victory. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Who wins the Genesis Open? Where do Schauffele and Spieth finish? And which monster long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2020 Genesis Open, all from the insider who nailed the Tour Championship and knows what it takes to win at Riviera.

2020 Genesis Open odds

Rory McIlroy 7-1

Justin Thomas 15-2

Jon Rahm 8-1

Dustin Johnson 14-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Bubba Watson 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Jason Day 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Collin Morikawa 60-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

J.B. Holmes 66-1

Sungjae Im 66-1

Kevin Na 75-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Ryan Moore 90-1

Scottie Scheffler 90-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1