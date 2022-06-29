Birdies will be there for the taking for PGA Tour golfers when the 2022 John Deere Classic tees off Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.. The course has hosted the tournament since 2000, and the average winning score is 20-under par. Lucas Glover went 19-under last year to win a PGA Tour event for the first time in 10 years. He is one of nine former winners in the field, including Dylan Frittelli (2019), Ryan Moore (2016) and Steve Stricker, who won three straight from 2009-11. The field is one of the weakest of the season, with only seven of the top 100 players in the world, but the opportunity is there for someone to get a first PGA Tour win. Five of the past 10 winners were first-time champions. Webb Simpson is the highest-ranked player in the John Deere 2022 field at No. 58, and he will be joined by the likes of Jason Day, Adam Hadwin and Maverick McNealy.

Simpson is the 12-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 John Deere Classic odds. He is followed by Hadwin (16-1), Sahith Theegala (22-1), Denny McCarthy (25-1) and Day (28-1). Glover is a 45-1 longshot to be the first to repeat the Deere since Stricker (65-1).

This week at Deere Run, Gates really likes Theegala's chances for a rebound. The California native hit 78 percent of his greens in regulation and gained more than one stroke on the field with his putter last week. He also has experience coming back from bad breaks. He had a shot trickle into the water on the 17th hole in the final round in Phoenix and missed a playoff by one stroke. Theegala has finished in the top five twice in the past three tournaments and has five top-10's overall. The experts expect him to get some breaks on a course he should dominate.

On the other hand, Gates is fading Hadwin, who has been up-and-down all season. He also has five top-10 finishes, but three came in consecutive events in the spring and another was back in October. He tied for seventh at the U.S. Open his last time out, but this outing won't be like that grind at Brookline. Gates thinks the massive change in approach will be too much for the Canadian. Hadwin is 76th in strokes gained putting and 169th in one-putt percentage (37.04). The greens at Deere Run aren't challenging, but he will need to do a lot better than that.

