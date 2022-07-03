The 150th Open Championship starts in just over a week, and some prominent Americans have headed over early to get some interesting prep work in. Four of the top 12 players in the world played at some low-key outstanding golf courses in Ireland ahead of three big events they'll play in over the next fortnight.

First, Jordan Spieth played Lahinch Golf Club, site of the 2019 Irish Open, on Saturday with the No. 1 player in the world, Scottie Scheffler, and another under-30 American, Sam Burns. Spieth was, astoundingly, the lowest-ranked player in the group as all three prepare for the JP McManus Pro-Am on Monday and Tuesday, the Scottish Open next week at the Renaissance Club and The Open the week after that at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Spieth was, at one point, joined by a few four-legged mammals with beards.

On Sunday, Spieth traipsed a bit south to Tralee Golf Club for a round with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler. They were joined by Spieth's agent, Jay Danzi. The crew attracted quite an audience at Tralee, which sits just south of Lahinch on the western coast of Ireland. They also got an early toast in ahead of what should be a thrilling three weeks.

Scheffler and Burns went on to play Ballybunion on Sunday.

All five of them will meet back up on Monday and Tuesday at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Ireland alongside Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa. Then they'll head over to the Renaissance Club on Thursday for the first-ever Scottish Open co-sanctioned by both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Then it's on to St. Andrews for the event of the year. The 150th Open at the home of golf. As frustrating as the last few weeks have been in regards to LIV Golf and what the future of the sport could look like, the next two weeks in Scotland are going to be absolutely spectacular.