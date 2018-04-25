LOOK: Goose attacks unsuspecting high school golfer and absolutely levels him
The unnamed Blissfield, Michigan athlete was injured
To those who think golf isn't a dangerous sport, think again. Imagine, you're out hitting the links just trying to sink some putts and you get RKO'd out of nowhere, BY A GOOSE. Well, that's exactly what happened to one unsuspecting high school golfer in Michigan.
Photographic evidence below shows an unnamed golfer on the Blissfield High golf team getting absolutely pummeled by the waterfowl.
The good news is, no one was physically hurt in the incident, however that didn't stop the Blissfield Athletics Twitter page from roasting their own guy.
