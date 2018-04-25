LOOK: Goose attacks unsuspecting high school golfer and absolutely levels him

To those who think golf isn't a dangerous sport, think again. Imagine, you're out hitting the links just trying to sink some putts and you get RKO'd out of nowhere, BY A GOOSE. Well, that's exactly what happened to one unsuspecting high school golfer in Michigan.

Photographic evidence below shows an unnamed golfer on the Blissfield High golf team getting absolutely pummeled by the waterfowl.

The golfers just finished teeing off and were walking down the fairway. To the left there was a goose nest and the golfers did a good job of avoiding it but the guard goose (hanging out on the far right thought differently. — Blissfield Athletics (@BlissAthletics) April 22, 2018

The good news is, no one was physically hurt in the incident, however that didn't stop the Blissfield Athletics Twitter page from roasting their own guy.