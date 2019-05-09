Man who won $1.19M on Masters bet puts $100K on Tiger Woods to win a Grand Slam
James Adducci isn't finished banking on Woods after throwing $85K on Tiger at Augusta National
Less than a month after his $85,000 wager on Tiger Woods to win the 2019 Masters single-handedly improved Woods' odds at Augusta National and resulted in a record $1.19 million haul, James Adducci has flipped $100,000 of his winnings and bet it on Woods capturing a 2019 Grand Slam.
The 39-year-old Wisconsin native placed his bet through William Hill U.S. at the SLS Casino in Las Vegas -- the same sportsbook he used for his Master wager, according to Golf Digest. William Hill, which suffered its "biggest loss ever" on the Masters bet, confirmed to Golf Digest that Adducci flew to Vegas just to place his new Grand Slam wager on Wednesday.
Adducci told Golf Digest that his big bet on Woods at the Masters, when Tiger had 14-to-1 odds of pulling off a victory, was the first sports bet he ever placed. He's apparently just as confident in riding with Woods moving forward -- even though no one has officially captured a Grand Slam, or all four major golf championships in one calendar year, since Bobby Jones did it in 1930.
"Tiger has history winning at Bethpage, and he won at Pebble, by the biggest margin in history," Adducci said. "This is a very unique situation. That's the way I'm thinking about it. We know that with every win, the energy level will get amped up. His game gets elevated... he's the definition of excelling under pressure. That's how my brain works."
Woods' game wouldn't be the only thing that gets amped up in the event of a Grand Slam. As Golf Digest noted, Adducci would be set to earn $10 million off his latest bet if Tiger can rewrite the record books -- a total that would easily rank as one of the biggest in sports betting history.
Woods' current odds of winning next week's PGA Championship at Westgate Sportsbook are 8-to-1.
