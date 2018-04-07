Masters 2018 odds: Patrick Reed a slight favorite over Rory McIlroy to win on Sunday
Reed and McIlroy are set for a duel on Sunday with a green jacket on the line
Patrick Reed remains the favorite to win the 2018 Masters after pushing his lead further into red numbers, but the fierce competition he faces is reflected in how close Rory McIlroy is on the odds board.
Reed, McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm are all at the top of the updated 2018 Masters odds, followed by a steep drop to the rest of the field. All four players put together masterful rounds on Saturday, but Reed remains the star attraction at Augusta.
After playing three straight rounds in the 60s, Reed has created enough of a cushion to make winning an impossible dream for most of the remaining golfers. But still, oddsmakers believe there could be a few surprises with the green jacket on the line come Sunday evening, including installing Bubba Watson, Tommy Fleetwood and Jordan Spieth as longshots to make the huge jump early on in the day. The field also has some intriguing odds at 100-1.
Below are the latest odds from Augusta via Jeff Sherman of GolfOdds.com:
- Patrick Reed: 6-5
- Rory McIlroy: 7-4
- Rickie Fowler: 7-1
- Jon Rahm: 14-1
- Henrik Stenson: 30-1
- Bubba Watson: 40-1
- Tommy Fleetwood: 50-1
- Jordan Spieth: 60-1
- Justin Thomas: 80-1
- Marc Leishman: 100-1
- Dustin Johnson: 150-1
- Field: 100-1
