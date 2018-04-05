Masters 2018: Tony Finau tees off in Round 1 after suffering Par 3 Contest ankle injury
Finau popped his ankle in place after dislocating it celebrating a hole-in-one
Tony Finau will now be known as one of the toughest golfers on the course at the Masters. One day after suffering an ankle injury that went viral during the annual Par 3 Contest, Finau was able to take the course in Round 1 at Augusta National on Thursday. Whether he makes it through the entirety of the tournament remains to be seen, but just being out there after that injury on Wednesday is a feat in and of itself.
Now, as for how the injury occurred: Finau was running down the middle of the fairway after hitting the shot, hands in the air with jubilation, when his Masters week took a turn. More specifically, his ankle took a turn and he fell to the ground only to -- wait for it -- pop his ankle back in place!
Thankfully, the injury, which was later confirmed as a dislocated ankle after an MRI, doesn't seem as if it will knock Finau from trying to compete on Thursday and Friday. But it's not favorable for his outlook in his first Masters appearance. After being cleared to play, Finau's agent told ESPN the plan was still to tee off at 12:43 p.m. ET with Bernhard Langer and Yuta Ikeda on Thursday.
