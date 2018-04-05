Masters 2018: Tony Finau tees off in Round 1 after suffering Par 3 Contest ankle injury

Finau popped his ankle in place after dislocating it celebrating a hole-in-one

Tony Finau will now be known as one of the toughest golfers on the course at the Masters. One day after suffering an ankle injury that went viral during the annual Par 3 Contest, Finau was able to take the course in Round 1 at Augusta National on Thursday. Whether he makes it through the entirety of the tournament remains to be seen, but just being out there after that injury on Wednesday is a feat in and of itself. 

Now, as for how the injury occurred: Finau was running down the middle of the fairway after hitting the shot, hands in the air with jubilation, when his Masters week took a turn. More specifically, his ankle took a turn and he fell to the ground only to -- wait for it -- pop his ankle back in place! 

Thankfully, the injury, which was later confirmed as a dislocated ankle after an MRI, doesn't seem as if it will knock Finau from trying to compete on Thursday and Friday. But it's not favorable for his outlook in his first Masters appearance. After being cleared to play, Finau's agent told ESPN the plan was still to tee off at 12:43 p.m. ET with Bernhard Langer and Yuta Ikeda on Thursday. 

Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories