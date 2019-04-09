Masters 2019 notebook: All systems go for Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson after humid first day

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- I hate hot Masters. Those were the words of one colleague as we chased around Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy on the second nine Monday afternoon. A thick morning fog gave way to a steamy day as the one-week veil lifted on Augusta National once again.

The weather certainly didn't deter anyone from coming out. Groups of McIlroy-Johnson and Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Fred Couples had everybody buzzing early and often before the course was closed up to patrons in the afternoon on account of weather.

The highlight of the day for me was probably not the same for most others. I loved the crush of people because it's an annual reminder of just how high-strung the tension is the week. When you think you can't take any more of it, it just keeps building to a crescendo until you think you'll buckle under its weight.

We won't know for another week who's going to take this Masters, but that's often not even the fun part. The fun part is the lead into that moment and everything that makes up what should be another awesome 83rd Masters. Here are a few notes and thoughts from Monday.

D.J. made an albatross on No. 15 right after I walked away from his pairing. It was on his second ball, but it was louder than probably 75 percent of roars I've heard during actual competition at other tournaments.

The D.J.-McIlroy pairing was intriguing, wasn't it? I haven't known them to play a lot of practice rounds together, but they are arguably the two best golfers on the planet right now. McIlroy (2.7) and Johnson (2.5) make up two of the three golfers on the PGA Tour gaining two or more strokes per round against the field (Justin Thomas at 2.0 is the other).

Rory was bouncing around pretty hard. That's all I'll say.

This is remarkable.

Tiger Woods is higher in the world ranking today (12th) than he was when he arrived at Augusta in 1997 (13th). — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) April 8, 2019

I loved this thread from Kevin Van Valkenburg. Not having my phone on the course is one of my favorite parts of the tournament every year. I'm reading a book right now called Digital Minimalism, and it talks a lot about the mental health benefits from not being tuned into a screen for eight hours a day. Being forced into it is not the worst thing in the world.

The part of the Masters I actually wish every sports fan of this era could experience is the “no cell phone” thing. It is both pretentious and surprisingly wonderful. I obviously you could voluntarily do this at any sporting event, but the strict nature of ANGC is a great detox. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) April 8, 2019

Bryson DeChambeau's quotes in his press conference on Monday did not disappoint. They were actually downright delightful.

Bryson saying "We are now starting to understand how shafts really work" is the moment the 2019 Masters started for me. He also smirked about the weather report and started talking about moisture levels on the clubface. Time to get the spritzers out. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 8, 2019