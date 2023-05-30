An elite field heads to Dublin, Ohio this week for the 2023 Memorial Tournament. Play gets underway on Thursday, June 1 at Muirfield Village Golf Club. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is listed as the 6-1 favorite in the latest Memorial Tournament odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed in the Memorial Tournament field by Jon Rahm (7-1), Patrick Cantlay (10-1), and Rory McIlroy (12-1).

Which 2023 Memorial Tournament prop bets should you target? And what sleepers could set you up for a potentially huge payday? Before locking in any Memorial Tournament 2023 picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $8,700 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet hit at +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned over $1,100. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Memorial Tournament field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McClure's 2023 Memorial Tournament prop picks, sleepers, head-to-head matchups, best bets, and his top one and done pick.

Top 2023 Memorial Tournament prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the Memorial Tournament 2023 is Patrick Cantlay finishing in the top-10 on the final leaderboard at +115 odds. (risk $100 to win $115). Cantlay, who has eight career PGA Tour victories, is playing some of the best golf of his career with six top-10 finishes in 2023. He is coming off a ninth place finish at the PGA Championship and has climbed to No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Cantlay has established himself as one of the premier golfers in the world and is elite in several metrics. The 31-year-old ranks first on the PGA Tour in total driving, second in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.968), fourth in total strokes gained (2.056), seventh in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.525), and 16th in strokes gained putting (0.531). Given his recent form against top notch competition, McClure sees huge value in taking the former UCLA standout to finish in the top-10 at +115. You can see the rest of McClure's Memorial Tournament prop bet picks at SportsLine.

Find more 2023 Memorial Tournament picks, sleepers

McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the the Memorial Tournament 2023, including a long shot listed at 300-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2023 Memorial Tournament sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his Memorial Tournament best bets at SportsLine.

So what 2023 Memorial Tournament prop picks should you target this week, and which massive long shot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2023 Memorial Tournament best bets, all from the expert who's up almost $8,700 since the PGA Tour restart, and find out.

2023 Memorial Tournament odds, field

See the full Memorial Tournament 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler 6-1

Jon Rahm 7-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Cameron Young 30-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Rickie Fowler 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Corey Conners 40-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Shane Lowry 55-1

Sahith Theegala 55-1

Tom Kim 60-1

Adam Scott 65-1

Si Woo Kim 65-1

Wyndham Clark 65-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Cam Davis 100-1

Emiliano Grillo 100-1

Byeong Hun An 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Harris English 125-1

K.H. Lee 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Chris Kirk 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Taylor Montgomery 150-1

Hayden Buckley 150-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Lucas Herbert 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Seamus Power 175-1

Beau Hossler 175-1

Tom Hoge 175-1

Stephan Jaeger 175-1

J.T. Poston 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Matt NeSmith 200-1

Aaron Rai 200-1

Adam Schenk 225-1

Davis Riley 225-1

Justin Suh 225-1

Mark Hubbard 250-1

Adam Svensson 250-1

Alex Smalley 250-1

Brendon Todd 275-1

Jospeh Bramlett 275-1