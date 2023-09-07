Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL) has announced the fourth of its six team ownership groups. Steve Cohen, the owner of the MLB's New York Mets since 2020, has entered the golf franchise business by announcing a TGL team that will represent the Big Apple.

Cohen and the New York franchise will join Arthur Blank's Atlanta franchise, a Boston franchise owned by Fenway Group, and the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) led by 776 founder Alexis Ohanian and tennis superstars Serena Williams and Venus Williams. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his three brothers serve as limited partners for LAGC as well.

Names for the New York, Atlanta and Boston franchises will be announced at a later date with league play beginning in January 2024.

"We're excited to partner with TMRW Sports and represent New York as a founding TGL team," said Cohen in a statement. "As golf continues to grow in popularity, there's a demand for enhanced access to the sport and the world's top players. TGL's primetime schedule will offer an up-close, fast-paced, and innovative take on the sport that will appeal to traditional golf and new fans alike. We're excited to be a part of TGL and build a team that makes New York proud."

The portfolios of TGL team owners include professional teams across the NFL, MLB, NHL, Premier League, NASCAR, MLS and NWSL.

TGL currently has 12 of 18 players on board as it aims to fill out six teams of three PGA Tour players each. The Monday night league includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott and Justin Thomas, in addition to McIlroy and Woods.

"The addition of New York as a TGL team not only continues the success of adding major markets to TGL, but also adds an ownership group with strong ties to other major league teams and fanbases. Steve Cohen's ability and willingness to operate, promote, and market this team to New York fans is a significant step as we build towards the launch of TGL in January," said TMRW Sports CEO Mike McCarley in a statement. "Steve's passion for winning is undeniable and infectious, as he is a welcomed addition to our original six TGL owners. A Cohen-led TGL team representing New York, alongside strong ownership groups in Atlanta, Boston, and Los Angeles, will further elevate the profile of TGL on the global stage."

In partnership with the PGA Tour, the TGL will consist of a 15-match regular-season schedule with playoffs to follow. The six teams will face each other in two-hour, head-to-head matches digestible for both the viewer at home and those up close and personal in the stands. Players will strike full shots -- both off the tee and approaches into the green -- into a simulator while short-game shots will take place in front of fans in a new arena built on the Palm Beach State campus in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.