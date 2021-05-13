The NCAA canceled the women's golf regional in Baton Rouge, La. on Wednesday as a result of what was deemed to be poor conditions on the course. However, as seen in videos of the announcement circulating on social media, the decision sparked immediate outcry from competitors.

The responsibility of telling the players fell to NCAA committee representative Brad Hurlbut. After he proceeded partway down the steps of clubhouse, he gave a rather interesting justification for why the competition would be scrapped as a result of weather:

"Therefore, the top six teams that were seeded will advance along with the top three individuals that were not on those teams," said Hurlbut. "Again, heart-wrenching decision that we had to make. The course is playable, but not playable at a championship level."

It's not entirely clear what the minimum standard a course needs to surmount in order to qualify as "championship level," but such concerns did not immediately cross the minds of the players gathered in front of the LSU building as they shouted back at Hurlburt that he should be ashamed of himself.

As the NCAA associate turned his back to the golfers, some began to cry as they realized their collegiate careers were over at that very moment.

Some began to wonder the aforementioned question of what exactly a "championship level" course is. Miami junior Kristyna Frydlova was among those who had such inquiries, and posted photos of what the course looked like after a recent bit of heavy rain. She also noted that, even though the women were not allowed to practice on the course as a decision on whether the competition would move forward was made, a group that appeared to be LSU men's team was practicing on that very course.

As for the logistics the teams that will advance are:

LSU

Ole Miss

Baylor

Oregon

Maryland

Alabama

The three players that will go on are: