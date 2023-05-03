Champions from their respective sports will try their hand at golf in the eighth edition of The Match, set for June 29. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the 12-hole exhibition under the lights at Wynn Las Vegas.

This will be the first edition of The Match to feature an all-NFL side vs. an all-NBA side and the third of which to be held at Wynn.

Mahomes made his debut in The Match last summer alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The two All-Pro quarterbacks ultimately fell to two legends of the game: Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

A couple of years prior, Curry participated in The Match in an eclectic foursome. Paired with Peyton Manning, Curry and his teammate fell 4 and 3 to Charles Barkley and six-time major champion Phil Mickelson.

Both will be tasked with providing veteran leadership for their teams with Kelce and Thompson making their debuts.

There is sure to be plenty of trash talking between the two (especially Kelce). The Kansas City Chiefs have gone to three of the last four Super Bowls, raising the Lombardi Trophy twice. Meanwhile, Curry and Thompson have claimed four Larry O'Brien trophies, most recently in 2022, with eyes on a fifth this postseason.

Curry is likely to be the star of the show. He has flashed his golf acumen on the professional level before in the Ellie Mae Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017 and 2018.

