PGA DFS, 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open: Data scientist picks Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

The 2020 Phoenix Open, annually the best-attended PGA Tour event, starts on Thursday from TPC Scottsdale, with plenty of low scores expected. Eleven of the last 12 winners have posted between 14- and 18-under. Before you finalize your PGA DFS lineup on DraftKings, you need to hear what Rick Gehman has to say.

With his data-driven approach to Fantasy golf and betting, Gehman's following continues to grow. His YouTube channel (RickRunGood) is approaching 1 million views.

Using an expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 10 outright winners in the past year, including 50-1 Chez Reavie at the Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among eight PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at the Masters.

Now Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has dialed in on the 2020 Waste Management Open and revealed his coveted DraftKings lineup. You can see it here.

Gehman is rostering Webb Simpson ($10,300) and Gary Woodland ($9,300). Simpson is "comfortable at TPC Scottsdale, with five top-15 finishes in his last seven trips," Gehman told SportsLine.

As for Woodland: "When there's blood on the streets, buy property," Gehman said. "That saying certainly refers to Woodland, who was one of the most popular DFS options last week and promptly missed the cut. Usually, jaded owners will not go right back to someone who burned them so recently."

"I'm willing to chalk up Woodland's performance at the Farmers as an outlier," he continued. "I'd expect Woodland to bounce back at TPC Scottsdale, where he raised the trophy in 2018 and finished seventh last year."

Gehman also is targeting a select group of undervalued players who possess the skill-set TPC Scottsdale demands. One of them is extremely efficient at getting to the green. "He's the rare breed who has built-in stability, thanks to his ball-striking, and also a high ceiling with a hot putting week," Gehman said. You can only see who it is, along with Gehman's entire lineup with unmatched analysis, by going here.

So what 2020 Phoenix Open lineup should you enter on DraftKings? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see Rick Gehman's complete DraftKings lineup, all from the data scientist whose models produced a $10,000 DraftKings win at the Masters plus 10 outright winners in the past year, and find out.