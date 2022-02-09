Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, which tees off on Thursday. Spieth, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, has won 12 PGA Tour events in his career. However, Spieth ranks 140th on the PGA Tour in scoring average (71.492) this season.

Koepka, whose PGA DFS price is $9,400 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel, is the defending champion of this event but he's already missed the cut three times this season. Can those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the WM Phoenix Open 2022, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure included Matthew Fitzpatrick among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Fitzpatrick secured a T-6 finish with a score of 14-under par, helping him return 115.2 points on FanDuel and 95 points on DraftKings. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 WM Phoenix Open and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the WM Phoenix Open 2022.

Top 2022 WM Phoenix Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the WM Phoenix Open 2022 is Troy Merritt at $7,000 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel. The 36-year-old is coming off a strong showing last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, securing a top-five finish.

Merritt has now finished inside the top-25 in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. He has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups at the WM Phoenix Open 2022. In fact, Merritt enters this week's event ranked 10th in scoring average (69.830), 10th in one-putt percentage (44.44), 14th in overall putting average (1.547) and 20th in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.090). He's a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at TPC Scottsdale.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Viktor Hovland at $10,200 on DraftKings and $11,700 on FanDuel. Hovland secured his third victory on the PGA Tour at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba earlier this season, and he's playing extremely well heading into this week's event at TPC Scottsdale.

Hovland enters the 2022 WM Phoenix Open ranked inside the top-10 in birdie average (6.00), greens in regulation percentage (77.43) and driving accuracy percentage (71.93), all of which will help return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups.

How to set 2022 WM Phoenix Open PGA DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the WM Phoenix Open 2022? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.