Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are expected to be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2022 Zurich Classic, which is the PGA Tour's only full-field team event. Smith and Leishman finished on top of the leaderboard in 2021 and both players have been playing well this season. In fact, Smith has two victories and five top-10 finishes this season, which includes a T-3 showing at the Masters. Meanwhile, Leishman has recorded three top-10 finishes and he enters the Zurich Classic 2022 ranked 14th in birdie average (4.33).

However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2022 Zurich Classic, which gets underway from TPC Louisiana on Thursday, April 21. No team has ever successfully defended their title since the Zurich Classic adopted the team format in 2017.

2022 Zurich Classic PGA DFS picks

McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Zurich Classic 2022 features Will Zalatoris/Davis Riley at $8,900 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. Zalatoris has already established himself as one of the best young players on tour and has five top-10s over his last eight events. Riley could be well on the way in following in Zalatoris' footsteps as he just joined the PGA Tour this season and notched a runner-up finish last month at Valspar.

The two also know each other as well as any team in the tournament as they lived together in Dallas a few years ago. They've played dozens of rounds together dating back to their junior golf days and they know each other's strengths and weaknesses, which will come in handy at this team event. Plus, Zalatoris enters this week's event ranked second in stokes gained: approach the green (1.048) and 14th in greens in regulation percentage (70.56), while Davis ranks 23rd in birdie average (4.22).

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Viktor Hovland/Collin Morikawa at $10,700 on DraftKings and $11,900 on FanDuel. Morikawa is off to a blistering start this season, finishing T-9 or better in six of his last nine starts on the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, Hovland ranks inside the top-12 in a number of important statistical categories, including strokes gained: off the tee (.588), strokes gained: approach the green (1.019) and birdie average (4.92).

Morikawa and Hovland have combined for eight victories on the PGA Tour already, and the pair is the highest-ranked duo since the team format was introduced in 2017. Look for a big return from the team of Morikawa and Hovland at the 2022 Zurich Classic.

How to set 2022 Zurich Classic DFS lineups

