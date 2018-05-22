PGA Tour DFS, Fort Worth Invitational 2018: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA Tour DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings and he's off to a red-hot start on his PGA Tour picks this year.

Last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson, McClure locked in Keith Mitchell as a value play at $7,800 on DraftKings. The result: Mitchell fired two rounds of 65 or under on his way to a score of 19 under par and a third-place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

Now, he's set his sights on the Fort Worth Invitational and revealed his optimal DFS lineups.

One huge name McClure is all over this week: Kevin Kisner ($9,800 on FanDuel, $8,100 on DraftKings.)

Kisner, the defending champion of this event, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. Kisner can position himself for birdies at Colonial Country Club thanks in part to his 68.49 driving accuracy percentage, which ranks 19th on the PGA Tour.

Kisner is among the most expensive players on DraftKings and FanDuel this week, but you can afford him if you follow McClure's roster-building strategy.

One player McClure is avoiding like the plague at the Fort Worth Invitational 2018: Jon Rahm ($11,900 on FanDuel, $11,000 on DraftKings).

Rahm is among the most expensive players on FanDuel and DraftKings, but he has struggled to play well in recent weeks, finishing 52nd or worse in three of his past four starts. McClure sees far better value than Rahm in the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational field.

McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel for the Fort Worth Invitational? And what mid-priced player is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who has made over $1 million playing DFS, and find out.