PGA Tour DFS, RSM Classic 2018: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA Tour DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 RSM Classic, which starts Thursday from the Seaside Course at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he has been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this year. Last week at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, McClure built his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups around Cameron Champ. The result: Champ fired four rounds of 69 or better on his way to a score of 16 under par and a top-10 finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

Now, he has set his sights on the 2018 RSM Classic and has revealed his optimal PGA DFS lineups only at SportsLine. We can tell you McClure is all over Champ ($11,400 on FanDuel, $10,900 on DraftKings) again this week at the 2018 RSM Classic.

Champ, who has finished inside the top 10 in two of his past three starts, is an almost sure-fire bet to finish near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. He earned his first career PGA Tour victory earlier this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship and enters this week's tournament full of confidence. Champ currently ranks inside the top 10 on the PGA Tour in driving distance (335.2), birdie average (5.88) and scoring average (69.326), which will allow him to rack up points on DraftKings and FanDuel at the 2018 RSM Classic.

One big-name player McClure is fading hard this week: Webb Simpson ($12,200 on FanDuel, $11,800 on DraftKings).

Simpson is the most expensive player on FanDuel and DraftKings this week and the Vegas favorite to win it all, but he has failed to crack the top 10 in eight of his past 11 starts on the PGA Tour. His high price tag makes him an easy fade this week for McClure.

McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what 2018 RSM Classic lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which mid-price player is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.