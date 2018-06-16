Phil Mickelson hits still-moving ball, taking big penalty and risking DQ at 2018 U.S. Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Phil Mickelson needed something low in Round 3 at the U.S. Open on Saturday at Shinnecock Hills. Instead, he went off the rails on the par-4 13th and is going the wrong way on the leaderboard.

Mickelson, who was 4 over through the first 12 holes, had an 18-foot bogey putt which trickled past the hole and was going off the green. Lefty ran over to it while it was still moving ... and hit it back at the hole.

A remarkable sequence on Hole 13, where Phil Mickelson was assessed a two-stroke penalty for hitting a moving ball and ended up making a 10 on the hole. pic.twitter.com/kx6ieYiOGR — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2018

Unsurprisingly, he missed that one, too. Then he missed the next one before finally making one for what would have been an 8. However, because he hit a moving ball, he was assessed a two-stroke penalty. Add them all up, and Mickelson walked away with a 10 on the par 4. He's now 15 over on the week.

Rule 14-5 says you may not hit a moving ball, thus the penalty Mickelson was assessed. There was actually some chatter about Mickelson being disqualified for a serious breach of the rules based on Rule 33-7.

If a Committee considers that a player is guilty of a serious breach of etiquette, it may impose a penalty of disqualification under this Rule.

Ultimately, he was not disqualified. Still, this is a bizarre turn as part of a stunning round for a man who will have to wait another 12 months before his next bid at winning the career grand slam.