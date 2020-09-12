Less than a week before the 2020 U.S. Open is set to get underway at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, a bettor placed a $45,000 wager on Phil Mickelson to win the 120th edition of the tournament.

The bet was placed at 75/1 (+7500) odds at one of William Hill's Southern Nevada Sports Books and would result in a net win of $3,375,000 if Mickelson claims his sixth Major on Sunday, September 20, 2020. The wager represents the second largest liability for an individual golf wager in William Hill US history.

The U.S. Open is the one major championship that Mickelson hasn't won in his illustrious career. He's finished second a record six times, and hasn't finished better than 28th in his last six starts of the tournament. Five of those finishes resulted in T-28, T-64, Cut, T-48, T-52.

News of this huge wager made its way to Mickelson, and he responded on Twitter.

Mickelson is making reference to having a bigger lead on the 18th hole on Sunday, than he last time the U.S. Open was played at Winged Foot. In 2006, he famously blew a two-shot lead over the final four holes, including making a double-bogey on the 72nd hole of the tournament, while leading, when a par would have given him a win.