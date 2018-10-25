Phil Mickelson-Tiger Woods showdown: PPV price, prize money, date, start time, match details

More details have emerged for what's being dubbed as "The Match," a $9 million winner-take-all 18-hole event on Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. It was announced on Thursday that the pay-per-view event would cost viewers $19.99 and start at 3 p.m. ET.

The match will be hosted on Friday, Nov. 23, by MGM Resorts International at Shadow Creek and be broadcast on Turner's B/R Live, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse. It will be also be distributed through other cable, satellite and other distributors like Comcast, Charter, Cox, Verizon and Altice.

If it seems like there's a lot going on here, that's because there is. In addition to the wide distribution, the event will also include HBO's work on the lead up to the match and highlights on House of Highlights (a B/R Instagram initiative). Here's a closer look at the details.

Who: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

What: 18-hole round

When: Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Shadow Creek in Las Vegas

What's at stake: $9 million plus

How to watch: B/R Live, DIRECTV, AT&T U-Verse, others

It seems like an opportunity for some night golf on that Friday was missed here. Primetime Friday night golf before college football Saturday and NFL Sunday on Thanksgiving? That would have rocked.

Maybe most interestingly from this latest release, though, is that Mickelson and Woods will have side action going during the 18-hole event.

During the live event competition, both Woods and Mickelson will selectively make side challenges against one another. For instance, Woods or Mickelson could raise the stakes by challenging the other to a long-drive, closest-to-the-pin or similar competition during a hole as they play their match, with money being donated to the winning golfer's charity of choice.

This whole thing feels a little ... contrived, but that doesn't mean I'm not going to tune in. There's still the chance we see Woods dust Mickelson on live television and trash talk him in the aftermath. Or maybe we see Mickelson (not jokingly) taunting Woods throughout. Or maybe we see an ace. Or a 60 from somebody.

Who knows with these two, but I'm concerned that the eventual product (which we've been hearing about for months now) isn't going to live up to its original billing.