Report: No tickets will be sold for Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson $9 million match

The only people on the course for the Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson $9 million match over Thanksgiving will apparently be ... Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. According to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, no tickets will be sold to the big-money event.

That doesn't technically mean Woods and Mickelson will be alone as camera crews and sponsors will certainly be in attendance, but it will provide a strange backdrop for two of the best to ever play. Here's the Review-Journal with more.

Multiple sources who are familiar with the planning said a small gathering of sponsors and VIPs will be given access to Shadow Creek, which is owned by MGM Resorts International. The event is believed to be the first televised pay-per-view golf event. Broadcast rights are held by WarnerMedia. Also, no parts of the match will be played under the lights as was under speculation following Mickelson's comments about the event being held in prime time.

I'm not totally sure how I feel about this. I do like the probability of it being played at night. I think it would be difficult to direct traffic on a golf course at night so it makes sense why fans wouldn't be allowed in. Also, I wonder what the demand would even be in person. This seems like something that would work a lot better on television in the way it is being presented (as long as it's presented in the right way).

I'm still a little dubious of this whole event being pulled off correctly. The line between silly and awesome is a pretty thin one, and it's one that has proven difficult to walk. With Mickelson and his antics involved, the entire production might still be great (I'm hopeful for this!), but it also might fall a little flat given the level of hype going in and, well, the quality of golf we just saw at the Ryder Cup from each of these golfers.

The Match is coming to B/R Live on Nov. 23. pic.twitter.com/1XUutyMD6o — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 4, 2018

