Rocco Mediate admits to drinking alcohol on the course during competitive rounds

Rocco Mediate is not one to mince words, and his recent revelation was maybe the most important of his career. Mediate told Golf Channel that he gave up drinking on Oct. 23, 2017 but he couldn't remember a day before that that didn't include him having a drink. Even on the course.

"Absolutely I have (played while drinking)," Mediate said on Golf Channel. "Because it was just normal for me. It was just a daily ritual, let's say. You can put it in a lot of places. A lot of places. Was it every time? No. But most of the time when the pain came in, it wasn't not going to happen."

"I couldn't tell you since last October, years before that, a day I went without having a drink," Mediate added. "I knew at the time that eventually it was going to get me."

Mediate's body looks wildly different from just a few years ago when he'd ballooned up to well above a healthy playing weight, and he said the only aftereffects from giving up alcohol were a four-hour headache the day he gave it up.

"I didn't need alcohol, I just wanted it," Mediate said. "I enjoyed it. Simple as that. If I woke up and I was like, 'Oh God,' then we have some serious problems called rehab. Didn't want to have to do that. Had a small headache for about four hours, and that was the end. Done."

Mediate has had a lengthy playing career, but he's probably best known for taking Tiger Woods to the brink at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Mediate and Woods were tied at the end of 72 holes and ended up playing 19 more on Monday before Woods got the best of him for major championship No. 14 (and his most recent to date).