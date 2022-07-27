The PGA Tour schedule continues this week with the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.. World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay is the highest ranked player in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage field. The reigning FedEx Cup champion has been playing his best golf of the season as of late, but will be pushed by the likes of 3M Open champion Tony Finau and rising PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris. Cantlay is listed as the 10-1 favorite in the latest Rocket Mortgage Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other Rocket Mortgage Classic top contenders include Finau (12-1), Zalatoris (14-1), Cameron Young (16-1), and Max Homa (22-1).

Which players should you target when building your Rocket Mortgage Classic prop bet betting strategy? And which sleepers should you target for a potentially huge payday? Before locking in any Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $10,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McClure's 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic prop picks, sleepers, head-to-head matchups, best bets, and his top one and done pick.

Top 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bets this week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic is Will Zalatoris finishing in the top 10 of the final leaderboard at +190 odds. Zalatoris has had an outstanding season in 2022 notching eight top-10 finishes, including a sixth place at the Masters and second place at both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Zalatoris, who has his sights set on his first career PGA Tour victory, is elite in several key statistical categories. The 25-year-old ranks first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach (1.035), second in strokes gained tee to green (1.826), and seventh in total strokes gained (1.781) and will undoubtedly be one of the most talented players in the field this week in Detroit.

Find more 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks, sleepers

McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022, including a long shot listed at 40-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his Rocket Mortgage Classic best bets at SportsLine.

So what 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic prop picks should you target? And which massive long shot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic best bets, all from the expert who's up over $9,600 since the restart, and find out.

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, field, top contenders

See full Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Tony Finau 12-1

Will Zalatoris 14-1

Cameron Young 16-1

Max Homa 22-1

Cam Davis 28-1

Adam Scott 35-1

Maverick McNealy 35-1

Kevin Kisner 35-1

Davis Riley 35-1

Adam Hadwin 35-1

Keegan Bradley 40-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Cameron Tringale 40-1

Sahith Theegala 40-1

Si-Woo Kim 40-1

Denny McCarthy 40-1

Emiliano Grillo 45-1

Mark Hubbard 45-1

Kevin Streelman 45-1

Scott Stallings 50-1

Russell Henley 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Joohyung Kim 50-1

Chris Kirk 55-1

Brendan Steele 60-1

Troy Merritt 65-1

Cameron Champ 65-1

Nick Hardy 65-1

Jason Day 65-1

Adam Svensson 65-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Chris Gotterup 70-1

Greyson Sigg 70-1

Jhonattan Vegas 70-1

Alex Smalley 70-1

Ryan Palmer 80-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Mackenzie Hughes 80-1

Harris English 80-1

Scott Piercy 80-1

Wyndham Clark 80-1

C.T. Pan 80-1

Trey Mullinax 80-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 80-1

Taylor Pendrith 80-1

Danny Willett 80-1

James Hahn 100-1

Patton Kizzire 100-1

Austin Smotherman 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

Hank Lebioda 100-1

Callum Tarren 100-1

Luke List 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

Michael Gligic 100-1

Kurt Kitayama 100-1

Brandon Wu 100-1

Joel Dahmen 100-1

Russell Knox 125-1

Lee Hodges 125-1

Nate Lashley 125-1

Tyler Duncan 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Chesson Hadley 125-1

Brice Garnett 125-1

Michael Thompson 125-1

Nick Taylor 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Adam Schenk 125-1

Matthias Schwab 125-1

Peter Malnati 150-1

Stephan Jaeger 150-1

David Lipsky 150-1

J.J. Spaun 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Taylor Moore 150-1

Hayden Buckley 150-1

Beau Hossler 150-1

Kelly Kraft 150-1

Lucas Glover 150-1

Danny Lee 150-1

John Huh 150-1

Sam Ryder 175-1

Vince Whaley 175-1

Justin Lower 175-1

Robert Streb 175-1

Ryan Armour 200-1

Rory Sabbatini 200-1

Zach Johnson 200-1

Joseph Bramlett 200-1

Charley Hoffman 200-1

Brandon Hagy 200-1

Garrick Higgo 200-1

Ryan Moore 200-1

Kramer Hickok 200-1

Chad Ramey 200-1

Cameron Percy 250-1

Andrew Novak 250-1

Kevin Tway 250-1

Doc Redman 250-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Scott Gutschewski 250-1

Chase Seiffert 250-1

Bill Haas 300-1

Satoshi Kodaira 300-1

Dylan Wu 300-1

Sean O'Hair 300-1

Ben Kohles 300-1

Camilo Villegas 300-1

Cole Hammer 300-1

Jonathan Byrd 300-1

Bo Hoag 300-1

Henrik Norlander 300-1

Austin Cook 300-1

Brandon Matthews 300-1

Kevin Chappell 300-1

Roger Sloan 300-1

William McGirt 400-1

Aaron Baddeley 400-1

Luke Donald 400-1

Ben Martin 400-1

Vaughn Taylor 400-1

Paul Barjon 400-1

Richy Werenski 400-1

Brian Stuard 400-1

Seung-Yul Noh 400-1

Max McGreevy 500-1

Wesley Bryan 500-1

Jim Knous 500-1

Jared Wolfe 500-1

Morgan Hoffmann 500-1

Seth Reeves 500-1

Bo Van Pelt 500-1

Sung Kang 500-1

Andrew Landry 500-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

Joshua Creel 500-1

David Skinns 500-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 500-1

Martin Trainer 750-1

Curtis Thompson 750-1

Brett Drewitt 1000-1

Geoff Ogilvy 1000-1

Brian Gay 1000-1

Tommy Gainey 1000-1

Nick Watney 1000-1

Wyatt Worthington 1000-1

Davis Love 1000-1

Dawie Van Der Walt 1000-1

Ben Cook 1500-1