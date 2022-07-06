The final major of the 2022 PGA Tour season is on the horizon, and several top ranked players will be getting one final tuneup in this week when the 2022 Scottish Open tees off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland on Thursday. Weather could be a factor this week with wind and rain on the Scottish Open weather forecast. World No. 3 Jon Rahm is listed as the 11-1 betting favorite in the latest Scottish Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders at the Genesis Scottish Open include Justin Thomas (12-1), Scottie Scheffler (12-1), Xander Schauffele (18-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (18-1), and Patrick Cantlay (22-1).

Which players should you target when building your Scottish Open prop bet betting strategy? And which sleepers should you target for a potentially huge payday? Before locking in any Genesis Scottish Open 2022 picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $10,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.



In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.



This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McClure's 2022 Scottish Open prop picks, sleepers, head-to-head matchups, best bets, and his top one and done pick.

2022 Scottish Open prop bets

One of McClure's favorite Scottish Open prop bets is Will Zalatoris finishing inside the top 20 of the final leaderboard at +145 odds. Zalatoris has played outstanding golf at times in 2022, with his best performances coming at the first three majors on the PGA schedule. The former Wake Forest standout finished in second place at both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship and sixth place at the Masters, and also notched a second place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Zalatoris plays his best golf against top competition, and ranks first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach (1.035), second in strokes gained tee to green (1.826), seventh in total strokes gained (1.781), and 11th in strokes gained off the tee (0.633). All said, McClure is feeling highly confident in the 25-year-old's chances at making a strong run at winning this week at The Renaissance Club.

2022 Scottish Open head-to-head matchup picks

One of McClure's favorite bets this week is Jon Rahm over U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in head-to-head golf betting at -125 odds. Rahm captured his first career major last year at the 2021 U.S. Open, and will be looking to add another to his resume next week at the British Open. McClure is expecting Rahm, the No. 2 player in the world, to be dialed in for his final tune up before The Open Championship next week.

The 27-year-old ranks first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee (1.106), fifth in strokes gained tee to green (1.602), and sixth in total strokes gained (1.805), and he's well-versed in winning tournaments in Europe.

Find more 2022 Scottish Open picks, sleepers

McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the Scottish Open 2022, including a long shot listed at 60-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2022 Scottish Open sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his Genesis Scottish Open best bets at SportsLine.

So what 2022 Scottish Open prop picks should you target? And which massive long shot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2022 John Deere Classic best bets, all from the expert who's up over $9,600 since the restart, and find out.

2022 Scottish Open odds, field, top contenders

See full Scottish Open picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Scottie Scheffler +1200

Xander Schauffele +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Sam Burns +2800

Will Zalatoris +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Viktor Hovland +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Billy Horschel +4000

Ryan Fox +4500

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Max Homa +4500

Corey Conners +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Cameron Young +5000

Keegan Bradley +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Mito Pereira +6500

Lucas Herbert +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500

Brian Harman +6500

Keith Mitchell +6500

Harold Varner +6500

Adrian Meronk +6500

Sebastian Munoz +7000

Robert Macintyre +8000

Matt Kuchar +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Marc Leishman +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000

Haotong Li +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Jordan Smith +10000

Cameron Tringale +10000

Erik Van Rooyen +12500

Luke List +12500

Min Woo Lee +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Jhonattan Vegas +12500

Henrik Stenson +12500

Joel Dahmen +12500

Rickie Fowler +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Patrick Rodgers +12500

Thomas Detry +12500

Harris English +12500

Matt Wallace +15000

Troy Merritt +15000

Ryan Palmer +15000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Dean Burmester +15000

Johannes Veerman +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Matthew Nesmith +15000

Victor Perez +15000

Russell Knox +17500

Edoardo Molinari +17500

Richie Ramsay +17500

Adri Arnaus +20000

Danny Willett +20000

John Catlin +20000

Dylan Frittelli +20000

Padraig Harrington +20000

Sepp Straka +20000

Antoine Rozner +20000

Thorbjorn Olesen +20000

David Lipsky +20000

Alex Smalley +20000

Fabrizio Zanotti +20000

Nick Taylor +25000

Mikko Korhonen +25000

Kurt Kitayama +25000

Stewart Cink +25000

Anirban Lahiri +25000

Jason Scrivener +25000

Joohyung Kim +25000

J.J. Spaun +25000

Thriston Lawrence +25000

Jorge Campillo +25000

Marcus Armitage +25000

Nicolai Hojgaard +25000

Wil Besseling +25000

Alexander Bjork +25000

Wyndham Clark +25000

Lucas Glover +25000

Guido Migliozzi +30000

Sean Crocker +30000

Maximilian Kieffer +30000

Bio Kim +30000

Nino Bertasio +30000

Brandon Stone +30000

Kalle Samooja +30000

Callum Tarren +30000