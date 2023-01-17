Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for The American Express 2023, which gets underway from La Quinta, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19. Rahm, who's the highest priced player on both DraftKings and FanDuel, is coming off a victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in his last start. Cantlay, whose PGA DFS price is $10,100 on DraftKings and $11,700 on FanDuel, secured a runner-up finish at this event in 2021.

Can those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the 2023 American Express, check out the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 American Express PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for The American Express 2023 is Cameron Young at $9,100 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel. Young is coming off an impressive T-13 showing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and he also finished T-7 or better at the QBE Shootout and the Hero World Challenge in December, two unofficial PGA Tour events.

Young has been able to secure those positive results thanks in large part to his impeccable iron play. In fact, the 25-year-old currently ranks 13th in greens in regulation percentage (75.46%), which has helped him average 5.25 birdies per round, the fifth-best mark on the PGA Tour. Young's ability to rack up birdies will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset in such a loaded field.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Scottie Scheffler at $10,500 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel. Scheffler is coming off a strong showing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, securing a T-7 finish in Hawaii. The No. 2 ranked player in the world has now finished T-9 or better in each of his last three official starts on the PGA Tour.

The 26-year-old has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at The American Express. Scheffler enters this week's event ranked inside the top-10 in several important statistics, including greens in regulation percentage (75.69%) and strokes gained: off-the-tee (.742). Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 American Express DFS lineups

