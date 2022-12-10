The Match has become one of the most popular golf events as multiple sports celebrities such as Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Steph Curry have participated in past versions of the competition. It'll just be professional golfers participating in The Match 2022 on Saturday (6 p.m. ET) at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., however. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will team up against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in what could be one of the highest-quality renditions of the event. Spieth and Thomas are priced as -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) at Caesars Sportsbook, giving them a slight edge over Woods and McIlroy (+110) in the latest The Match 7 odds.

Why Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy can win The Match 7

Woods has experience participating in this event, as he teamed up with Peyton Manning to defeat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in 2020. He is also one of the best golfers of all time, and McIlroy's long drives should put him in a position to utilize his short game. McIlroy has the top spot in the World Golf Ranking and has placed at least fourth in six straight tournaments that he has participated in.

Why Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas can win The Match 7

This match will likely come down to the form of Woods, who is playing competitively for the first time in months and is dealing with several injuries. His lack of form makes Spieth and Thomas the much safer betting option, especially since they have gone 8-2 as a duo since 2018. They went 4-0-0 together at Quail Hollow in September, so they have some recent success to lean on heading into this exhibition showdown.

McIlroy has consistently been one of the best drivers in the sport, but Spieth and Thomas are both strong off the tee as well. They are close friends off the course, giving them an upper hand in a rare 2 vs. 2 exhibition format such as this one. Woods appears to be the weak link in this year's version of The Match, especially considering the recent consistency from the other three golfers participating. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make The Match 2022 picks

