The Presidents Cup was taking place over the weekend, but Tiger Woods had a more important job. Woods served as the caddy for his son, Charlie Woods, who shot a career-best 68 (4-under final round) in the final round of the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida on Sunday.

Charlie's career-best finish tied him for fourth place in the Boys' 12-13 division, according to Cameron Jourddan of Golfweek.

"Dad told me to stay patient. I just played steady golf," Charlie told Golfweek.

Charlie entered the day 1-over par, but ended up finishing strong. The 13-year old capped off Sunday's final round with a pair of birdies and an eagle on a par-5 14th hole. In fact, Charlie nearly had an albatross on the 14th hole, but the ball just lipped off the cup.

"When I hit (the approach), I knew it was good," Charlie added. "When it started trickling down, I knew it was going to be close, but not that close."

During the PNC Championship in December 2021, Charlie played alongside Tiger and even displayed similar mannerisms to his legendary father. While he certainly has a long way to go, it's pretty clear to see that the sport is in his blood.