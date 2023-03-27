Tiger Woods and Mike Trout, two of the biggest names in the PGA and MLB, respectively, are joining forces with plans to build a new golf course named Trout National - The Reserve in Vineland, New Jersey. The course, announced Monday, is scheduled to open in 2025 with Woods' golf course architecture firm -- TGR Design -- heading the effort.

"It's pretty incredible having a chance to own your own golf course," Trout told Sports Illustrated. "Getting Tiger to design it is crazy. If you had told me before that this would happen one day, I would have said you are crazy. It's more than I ever thought possible."

Trout, a native and resident of southern New Jersey, teased the announcement Sunday night on social media. While Phillies faithful were hoping for an unlikely addition to their team, they will ultimately need to settle for a golf course located 45 minutes outside the city.

Trout National is expected to feature 18 holes of championship golf, state-of-the-art practice facilities, a trendy clubhouse, wedding chapel and five-star accommodations.

"I've always watched Mike on the diamond, so when an opportunity arose to work with him on Trout National – The Reserve, I couldn't pass it up," Woods stated in his press release. "It's a great site for golf and our team's looking forward to creating a special course for Mike, Jessica, John and Lorie."

Despite carrying the torch as arguably the biggest American-born name in Major League Baseball, Trout couldn't help but contain his excitement when discussing the partnership with the 15-time major champion.

"My favorite golfer growing up obviously was Tiger," the three-time American League Most Valuable Player said. "I thought it would be pretty cool to reach out. We reached out, got a positive vibe when we mentioned it and got his team down to the site. Once Tiger's team came down to the site, they loved it. It's surreal. I mean, it's friggin' Tiger! We talk now. I'm starting to get to know him. I talk to him over the telephone. It's pretty crazy."