Tiger Woods is back at home in Florida after flipping his SUV in a terrifying car crash near Los Angeles three weeks ago. The one-car wreck left him with a broken leg that resulted in a three-week stay in various hospitals in the L.A. area, including Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars Sinai Hospital.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods said in a statement Tuesday night. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks. Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Though the official cause of the crash has not yet been determined, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that preliminary determinations revealed it was merely an accident on a stretch of road south of downtown L.A. that sees a lot of them.

Woods said at the time of the accident that he does not remember driving that morning. The sheriff's department has obtained the black box from the vehicle and continues its investigation.

Woods will almost certainly not be at the Masters in three weeks, where he would normally be attending the Champions Dinner and playing in the event. However, the outpouring of support from a variety of players has been an inspiration to him and encouraging to see. Several golfers wore red and black on Sunday of the WGC-Workday Championship a few weeks ago.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts," Tiger said at the time. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

Justin Thomas, who won last week's Players Championship, is maybe the closest to Woods of any modern player, and he talked about Tiger after winning at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday.

"I was replaying what he told me a lot in my head," Thomas said after shooting 64-68 on the weekend. "He likes to give me a lot of grief, especially when he's not here, and ... like Bryson said, we're all pulling for him, and I'm so glad to hear everything has been going well with him. But yeah, part of me wishes he was here so I could rub it in his face a little bit more. But no, I'm happy and I hope he's happy, and I always appreciate his help."

Now the road to a full recovery begins for Woods. It will be a long one. Though the full extent of Woods' injuries are unknown, nearly every medical expert who has weighed in on the type of surgery Woods underwent is dubious about Woods' ability to play professional sports again. Indeed, walking and having some semblance of normality in his everyday life will be a steep mountain to climb for somebody who has climbed a lot of them.