Tiger Woods score: Third round stall leaves too much room to make up at Farmers Insurance Open

On a day when he needed to shoot something way under par to shoot up the leaderboard at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods needed two late birdies to avoid a number over par. On a course where he's won eight times, Woods fired a 1-under 71 with birdies at the 17th and 18th holes, but no chance to win the tournament on Sunday. Let's take a look at how it went for Big Cat.

Front nine (even-par 36): Woods started on the back nine early on Saturday, and he only gave himself one birdie look closer than 14 feet on that side (which he made). Not that he really helped himself with his putter, though. Woods only made 20 feet of putts, and just one of those was longer than three feet.

Back nine (1-under 35): It got worse initially after he made the turn. Woods bogeyed two of his first three on the front side of the course (his back nine) before cleaning it up coming home, making a few putts at the end and settling for a 1-under 35. His biggest issue was not taking advantage of the par 5s on Saturday. He made just one birdie on the four par 5s on Sunday, and it was his last hole of the day.

What went well: The ending and his driver. You might look at Torrey Pines South and think, "Well that's a tough course, and 1 under is actually pretty good." That's normally true, but it's not necessarily playing like that this week. The winning score is going to be closer to 20 under than what it normally is around 10 under, and it's almost as if the scoring conditions are working against Woods. The average Round 3 score at the time Woods finished was around 1 under, which means Woods scored how he looked, average. Think about how it would have looked if not for those two birds at the end.

The other good news for Woods, I suppose, is that he drove the ball well and gained a half stroke on the field off the tee. If he's doing that at this course then anything is possible throughout the rest of the year.

What went poorly: The putter was ice for most of the day and has been all week. He was outside the top 50 in strokes gained putting on Saturday (and is right around that for the week).

Stat of the day: Woods made 17 feet of putts on his last two holes of the day, both birdies. That's 5 feet fewer than he made on the first 11 holes he played ... combined.

Where he stands: Woods was T47 at the time he finished and, at 5 under after 54 holes, he was 14 back of leader Justin Rose. The worse news for him is that the names in front of him include Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm.

What's next: Woods will have 18 more holes on Sunday to try and work his way up the leaderboard. I'm not super concerned about where he finishes this week, but on a course where he has just four finishes outside the top 10, I'm sure he won't be super fired up about how this tournament has gone.