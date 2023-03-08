Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, has filed two lawsuits against parties representing the 15-time major champion. Herman is seeking $30 million in damages amid a domestic dispute as well as the dissolution of a nondisclosure agreement she signed when their relationship began in 2017.

Woods, 47, broke up with Herman, 38, and allegedly locked her out of his house last year, according to USA Today, which reviewed court records of the first lawsuit, filed in October 2022. In addition to the financial damages she is seeking, Herman is accusing agents of Woods' homestead trust of misappropriating $40,000 of her own money.

Herman's lawyer, in a complaint filed this week, further contends the NDA she signed more than five years ago should be declared unenforceable under the federal Speak Out Act. Made effective by Congress as of Dec. 7, 2022, and voted into law in the wake of the #MeToo movement, the act prevents the enforcement of NDAs in instances of sexual assault and harassment.

No specific claim is being made against Woods as part of the lawsuit, according to multiple reports. However, Herman cited attempts by a Woods-controlled trust to enforce the NDA she signed more than five years ago in an effort to keep private details of their long-term relationship.

Woods' trust has asked for arbitration regarding the NDA.

Woods and Herman dated for several years before splitting up toward the end of 2022. She was with Woods at nearly every event, and they were seen together as recently as last summer in Ireland as Woods prepared for the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Woods is not playing in this week's Players Championship after competing in the Genesis Invitational two weeks ago. He is not expected to play again until the 2023 Masters in April.