Tommy Fleetwood breaks Shinnecock record, nearly shoots lowest score in U.S. Open history

Tommy Fleetwood stared down history on Sunday at the 2018 U.S. Open. Following a tremendous tee shot that put him just feet away from the hole on No. 18, Fleetwood had the opportunity to become the first golfer in history to score a 62 at the U.S. Open, which would have also stood as the lowest score at any major played on American soil.

He missed.

In what was simply chalked up to a bad read, Fleetwood's putt broke right just inches from the hole. He settled for par and a 7-under 63, which is nothing to thumb one's nose at considering it ties the for the lowest score in U.S. Open history and broke the long-standing Shinnecock Hills Golf Club record of 65. He's one of just six golfers to ever score 63 at the U.S. Open.

"I wanted 62," he told Fox matter-of-factly after his round.

Despite scoring 75 in Round 1 and 78 in Round 3, Fleetwood was in the thick of things late Sunday thanks to a 66 in Round 2 that allowed him to stay in contention entering the final round.



The 27-year-old went 3-under on the front nine with four birdies on Sunday and scored birdie on four straight holes (12-15) coming home to sit at 2 over for the round. While the miss on No. 18 was substantial, it was nary the only opportunity that passed Fleetwood by on the afternoon. He had good looks at birdie on the 8th and 10th holes and also left a birdie putt short on the 16th.

"I knew I was kind of [feeling good] in it teeing off, but you still have to get off to that good start," Fleetwood told Fox. "... All the way around, I always felt like I could get myself back in it. It's funny though, when you finish, you always feel like you're going to be just short [of winning]. ... I made great putts coming down that back nine. It's easy to look at 16, 18 where I had chances, because that's essentially what it comes down to, but I made so many good putts today."

The 63 that Fleetwood posted easily could have been a 60, but alas. It was still a round worth celebrating for the Englishman.

Fleetwood has yet to win on the PGA Tour but has four European Tour victories to his name. He finished fourth at U.S. Open last year and registered a T17 at the 2018 Masters. With his home region's major coming up in July, Fleetwood should certainly be considered a name to watch at The Open Championship.