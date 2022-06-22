The 2022 Travelers Championship will try to match the drama from last year when the PGA Tour's top players take on TPC River Highlands starting Thursday. In last year's tournament in Cromwell, Conn., Harris English prevailed in the second-longest playoff in PGA Tour history, beating Kramer Hickok on the eighth playoff hole for his fourth PGA Tour victory. The Travelers has gone to a playoff 25 times, and the average winning score since the tournament moved to this course in 1984 is 14-under par. Several elite PGA Tour players at the top of their games are in the Travelers Championship 2022 field, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay. Jordan Spieth, who won this event in 2017, was a late entry last Friday, and he will join the likes of Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and Brooks Koepka in the loaded field. PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is withdrawn from the field to rest and treat a lingering back injury.
McIlroy, who tied for fifth in last week's U.S. Open, is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Travelers Championship golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Masters champion Scheffler (11-1), and reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay (16-1) also are top contenders. Burns (18-1), Schauffele (20-1) and Spieth (25-1) are among the other favorites in the Travelers Championship 2022 field. Before you lock in your 2022 Travelers Championship picks or make any PGA Tour predictions, you need to see what proven golf insider Sal Johnson has to say.
The esteemed golf insider has been around the game for many years and knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour.
And in last week's picks for the 2022 U.S. Open, he nailed Matt Fitzpatrick winning at Brookline. "He is very close to putting it all together and winning for the first time on the PGA Tour," Johnson said. "What better place to do it than on the course where he won the 2013 Amateur?"
Fitzpatrick relied on his course knowledge and unflappable nature to post a final-round 68 to hold off Masters champion Scheffler and many of the tour's top players. It was the Englishman's first PGA Tour title, and Johnson saw it coming.
The expert also knows what is required to win at TPC River Highlands. Before last year's Travelers, he pegged Harris English as one of his top contenders. "The course is good for his game," Johnson said, noting that he was coming in off a third-place finish in the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
Before the PGA Championship, Johnson predicted that if Thomas made his putts, he could definitely win. Thomas had his best week of the season on the greens, gaining more than 1.5 strokes putting to rank second in the field. The result? He beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win his second Wanamaker Trophy.
In his previous set of predictions for SportsLine, Johnson was all over Scheffler and nailed the Masters winner for the third time in four years. Anyone who has followed Johnson's picks his way up.
Top 2022 Travelers Championship expert picks
Johnson knows McIlroy has been playing better than anyone on tour, even if he doesn't have as many victories as some. He does have two wins among his seven top-10 finishes in his 11 PGA Tour events this season. That includes all three majors, and he was the runner-up at the Masters and tied for fifth last week at Brookline. That U.S. Open finish followed his Canadian Open victory two weeks ago, so he has strong momentum. The 33-year-old has played TPC River Highlands just three times, but he has finished 17th or better in all three.
The golf stats expert also knows Burns will be eager to make up for his disappointing Sunday at the Open. The 25-year-old entered the final day just three strokes off the lead, but then he posted a 76 to drop to a tie for 27th. Still, he has three victories and a runner-up finish, and he tied for fourth in Toronto two weeks ago. Burns also has steadily improved at River Highlands, going from 43rd to 24th before finishing 13th last year. He also has been gaining confidence all year, and he is seventh on tour in scoring average (69.499) and fourth in stroke gained total.
