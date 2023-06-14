Scottie Scheffler will try to win his second career major when the 2023 U.S. Open tees off Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club. Scheffler notched his first career major victory at the 2022 Masters, but finished second at the 2023 PGA Championship and last year's U.S. Open. Scheffler is the 13-2 betting favorite in the latest 2023 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the 2023 U.S. field include Jon Rahm (8-1), Brooks Koepka (17-2), Viktor Hovland (10-1), Rory McIlroy (11-1), and Patrick Cantlay (14-1). Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick is a 35-1 longshot among the 2023 U.S. Open golfers.

Top 2023 U.S. Open prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the PGA Championship 2023 is Tony Finau finishing in the top 10 at +350 odds (risk $100 to win $350). Finau is searching for his first career major championship, but has been playing arguably the best golf of his career over the last calendar year. Finau has racked up four outright wins since last July, his most recent coming at the Mexico Open in late April.

Finau, who has been one of the longest hitters in the world for several years, has climbed his way up to No. 12 in the Official World Golf Ranking thanks in large part to his play with his irons. The six-time Tour winner ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.650), fifth in strokes gained on approach (0.900), and seventh total strokes gained (1.755). With the conditions at LACC expected to be challenging, McClure sees plenty of value in taking a big-hitter like Finau to finish inside the top 10 and contend for his first career major championship at plus-money. You can see the rest of McClure's 2023 U.S. Open prop bet picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 U.S. Open head-to-head matchup picks

Another shocking PGA Championship prop bet pick from McClure: Take Justin Thomas over Jordan Spieth in head-to-head golf betting at +105 odds. Thomas has been battling consistency issues all year, but has still flashed elite ability at times and enters the U.S. Open 2023 as the No. 16 ranked player in the world. Thomas excels around the green, ranking ninth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green (0.436).

On the flip side, Spieth is coming off a fifth place finish at the Memorial, but has also missed the cut in two of his last four starts. Spieth, the 10th-ranked player in the world, has also been battling a wrist injury, which could be problematic with the thick, unforgiving rough at Los Angeles Country Club. That said, McClure has zeroed in on Thomas as one of his 2023 PGA Championship top overall contenders and sees plenty of value in taking him to beat Spieth head-to-head for a plus money payout. You can see who else to back at the U.S. Open here.

2023 U.S. Open odds, field, top contenders

Scottie Scheffler +650

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +850

Viktor Hovland +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Cameron Smith +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Jason Day +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500

Patrick Reed +8500

Adam Scott +9000

Talor Gooch +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Louis Oosthuizen +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Russell Henley +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Mito Pereira +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Keith Mitchell +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Harris English +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Lucas Herbert +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Cam Davis +17500

Thomas Pieters +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000

K.H. Lee +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Harold Varner +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000