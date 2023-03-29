The PGA Tour schedule continues this week in San Antonio, Tex. with the 2023 Valero Texas Open set to tee off at TPC San Antonio on Thursday. Tyrell Hatton is the 13-1 favorite in the latest 2023 Valero Texas Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Hatton is followed in the Valero Texas Open field by Corey Conners (17-1), Rickie Fowler (20-1), Si Woo Kim (21-1), Hideki Matsuyama (24-1), Taylor Montgomery (28-1), and Matt Kuchar (28-1).

Which 2023 Valero Texas Open prop bets should you target? And what sleepers could set you up for a potentially huge payday? Before locking in any Valero Texas Open 2023 picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,100 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express and the Genesis Invitational. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Valero Texas Open field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McClure's 2023 Valero Texas Open prop picks, sleepers, head-to-head matchups, best bets, and his top one and done pick.

Top 2023 Valero Texas Open prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the Valero Texas Open 2023 is PGA Tour veteran Charley Hoffman to finish in the top-20 on the final leaderboard at +490 odds (risk $100 to win $490). Hoffman, a four-time PGA Tour winner, has missed four straight cuts, but McClure believes he is primed to bounce back and contend this week at TPC San Antonio.

Hoffman has struggled in recent weeks, but the 46-year-old has proven that he has what it takes to win on the PGA Tour. With the Valero Texas Open field noticeably weaker than past events, McClure sees huge value in taking Hoffman to finish in the top-20 at +490. You can see the rest of McClure's Valero Texas Open prop bet picks at SportsLine.

Find more 2023 Valero Texas Open picks, sleepers

McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the the Valero Texas Open 2023, including a long shot listed at 130-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2023 Valero Texas Open sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his Valero Texas Open best bets at SportsLine.

So what 2023 Valero Texas Open prop picks should you target this week? And which massive long shot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2023 Valero Texas Open best bets, all from the expert who's up over $9,600 since the PGA Tour restart, and find out.

2023 Valero Texas Open odds, field, top contenders

See the full Valero Texas Open 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Tyrrell Hatton +1300

Corey Conners +1700

Rickie Fowler +2000

Si Woo Kim +2100

Hideki Matsuyama +2400

Taylor Montgomery +2800

Matt Kuchar +2800

Chris Kirk +3100

Davis Riley +3400

J.J. Spaun +3400

Matt Wallace +3700

Ben Griffin +4100

Thomas Detry +4400

Cameron Davis +4400

Adam Schenk +4800

Taylor Pendrith +4800

Brendon Todd +4800

Alex Noren +4800

Aaron Rai +5000

Nick Taylor +5000

Davis Thompson +5000

Andrew Putnam +5000

Ryan Fox +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Sam Ryder +5500

Alex Smalley +6500

Francesco Molinari +7000

Brandon Wu +7500

Will Gordon +8500

Tyler Duncan +8500

Ryan Palmer +8500

Luke List +8500

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Pierceson Coody +9000

Erik Van Rooyen +9000

Beau Hossler +9000

Sepp Straka +9000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Ben Martin +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

S.H. Kim +10000

Byeong Hun An +10000

Robby Shelton +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Trey Mullinax +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Hayden Buckley +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Nate Lashley +11000

Padraig Harrington +11000

Sam Stevens +11000

Garrick Higgo +11000

David Lingmerth +11000

Kevin Streelman +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Mark Hubbard +13000

Lanto Griffin +13000

Kramer Hickok +13000

Nick Hardy +13000

Lee Hodges +13000

Charley Hoffman +13000

Matthew NeSmith +13000

Dylan Frittelli +14000

Troy Merritt +14000

Joseph Bramlett +14000

Russell Knox +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Kazuki Higa +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Scott Piercy +16000

Matthias Schwab +16000

Cameron Champ +16000

Henrik Norlander +16000

Ben Taylor +16000

Callum Tarren +16000

Chad Ramey +16000

Adam Long +16000

Greyson Sigg +16000

Matthias Schmid +16000

Michael Kim +18000

Martin Laird +18000

MJ Daffue +18000

Michael Thompson +19000