WATCH: 84-year-old Ole Miss fan drains 94-foot putt to win new car at Rebels basketball game

If you want to know how to roll the rock on fast and firm greens, you might want to turn off the WGC-Mexico Championship and turn on ... an Ole Miss basketball game?

That's right. An Ole Miss fan named Mary Ann rolled home a 94-footer on Saturday during the Rebels' 25-point loss to Alabama. Draining that putt ended up winning her a 2020 Nissan Altima, and her reaction to the entire thing was pretty much perfect. This was shades of the $5,000 putt at Baylor earlier this year.

94 Feet? No problem.



Mary Ann walked into The Pavilion tonight for @OleMissMBB. She walks out with a NEW CAR thanks to our friends at @CannonMotors! pic.twitter.com/iZqgA5g73a — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) February 23, 2020

There have been just three putts made from 50 feet or more this week at Golf Club de Chapultepec during the WCG-Mexico Championship, with Xander Schauffele pouring in the longest one at 59 feet. Mary Ann thinks that's child's play, and now has the strokes gained hardwood number to prove it.