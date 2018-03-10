WATCH: Tiger Woods chips in at Valspar Championship to grab share of lead

After starting Round 3 at the 2018 Valspar Championship two strokes back, Tiger Woods found himself four back through four holes despite making a birdie at the third hole. That's because 36-hole leader Corey Conners came out of the gate smoking with three birdies in his first four holes.

Woods was able to catch him, though, with birdies at No. 5 and then this chip-in on No. 9 to tie the lead at the turn. Woods hit a terrible drive but wedged up to just past the green before sinking this one from 30 feet away.

Woods, who has not won since the summer of 2013, has gained over four strokes on the field in strokes gained around the green, good for second in the field halfway through his third round.