WATCH: Tiger Woods chips in for fourth birdie in nine holes at Quicken Loans National

After a bumpy ride on Thursday in Round 1 of the 2018 Quicken Loans National, Tiger Woods got started on the right foot in Round 2. He birdied his opening hole of the day -- No. 10 on the course -- and went on to birdie three more of the first nine holes he played.

The climax came at the par-4 18th. Woods hit a mediocre drive into the rough and actually did pretty well just to advance his next shot somewhere close to the green. From there, he hit one of the better chips I've seen him hit all year and holed out for birdie from 97 feet to get to 2 under for the week and into the top 25 on the leaderboard.

He now heads to the back nine hunting for the leaders, who were at 8 under at the time Woods made the turn. It seems like his opening 33 on Friday will keep him away from the cut line (currently 1 over), and with a hot second nine in Round 2, Woods could still get into contention going to the weekend.