WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational predictions, odds 2019: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama picks from PGA insider

World No. 2 Dustin Johnson will be extremely comfortable this week when the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tees off from TPC Southwind in Memphis. Johnson finished a stunning 19-under par to win at TPC Southwind last year -- the final year the event was known as the FedEx St. Jude Classic. He also won the event in 2012. Now that it's an even more prestigious World Golf Championships event, Johnson will be looking to snap out of a slump that's seen him miss the Top 10 in every tournament since he took second at the PGA Championship. Bookmakers list Johnson at 10-1 in the latest 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds, just behind favorite Rory McIlroy who's 9-1. Brooks Koepka (11-1), Jon Rahm (11-1), Justin Rose (14-1) and Justin Thomas (14-1) also are considered serious contenders. Before you make any 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational picks or PGA predictions, you'll want to see what legendary golf expert Sal Johnson has to say.

"TPC Southwind has been a stern test," Johnson told SportsLine, noting it was the 11th-toughest course on the PGA Tour last year. In fact, TPC Southwind has ranked among the Top-15 toughest courses eight straight years. "Last year, only 59.3 percent of the greens were hit as it ranked fifth-toughest in that category. In 2017, 55.68 percent of the greens were hit as it ranked sixth-hardest," he continued. "Over the last eight years, it's never been easier than ninth. So you can see why more and more players will find it challenging."

We can tell you Johnson wants no part of Dustin Johnson this week even though he's won twice at TPC Southwind, including last year. In fact, Dustin Johnson doesn't even crack his Top 10.

"His putting has totally torpedoed him this year," Sal Johnson told SportsLine. "He's 185th in making putts from 4 to 8 feet."

Johnson has a strong read on Koepka, who tied for fourth at last week's British Open. Amazingly, that was Koepka's fourth Top-4 finish in a major this year. If he wins the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Koepka would all but clinch Player of the Year honors. While there's no cut this weekend with only 64 golfers participating, Koepka has never missed a cut in five events at TPC Southwind, and he's also finished in the Top 3 twice.

Johnson also has locked in the fate of Hideki Matsuyma, who has won two WGC events and comes in at 20-1. Matsuyama, 27, missed the cut at last week's British Open, but according to Sal Johnson, TPC Southwind "is tailor-made for his game."

"He ranks third in strokes gained tee to green and 22nd in greens in regulation," Johnson said, noting Matsuyama was playing very well before his British Open disappointment. Matsuyama has five Top-10 finishes this year. He's been knocking on the door, many believe, and this could be his week.

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Brooks Koepka 11-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Webb Simpson 25-1

Jason Day 28-1

Byson DeChambeau 28-1

Henrik Stenson 28-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Gary Woodland 40-1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Chez Reavie 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1