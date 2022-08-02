Several PGA Tour golfers face a win or go home situation this week when the 2022 Wyndham Championship tees off Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC. As the final regular season event on the PGA Tour schedule, the Wyndham Championship 2022 represents the final opportunity for several golfers to crack the top-125 of the FedEx Cup standings and qualify for the playoffs and a shot at the $18 million first place prize. World No. 14 Will Zalatoris is the highest ranked player in the Wyndham Championship field. He is listed as a co-betting favorite with Shane Lowry at 16-1 in the latest Wyndham Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the Wyndham Championship field include Webb Simpson (18-1), Billy Horschel (20-1), Sungjae Im (20-1), Corey Conners (25-1), and Russell Henley (28-1).

Top 2022 Wyndham Championship prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bets this week for the Wyndham Championship is rising PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris finishing in the top 10 of the final leaderboard at +190 odds. Zalatoris has had an outstanding season in 2022 notching eight top-10 finishes, including a sixth place at the Masters and second place at both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Zalatoris, who has his sights set on his first career PGA Tour victory, is elite in several key statistical categories. The 25-year-old ranks first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach (1.032), second in strokes gained tee to green (1.806), seventh in total strokes gained (1.749), and ninth in strokes gained off the tee (0.669). The former Wake Forest standout will undoubtedly be one of the most talented players in the field this week in Greensboro. See who else to pick here.

2022 Wyndham Championship odds, field, top contenders

Will Zalatoris 16-1

Shane Lowry 16-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Billy Horschel 20-1

Sungjae Im 20-1

Corey Conners 25-1

Russell Henley 28-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Taylor Pendrith 30-1

Justin Rose 35-1

Joohyung Kim 35-1

Denny McCarthy 35-1

Davis Riley 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Si Woo Kim 35-1

Harold Varner III 35-1

Aaron Wise 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Kevin Kisner 40-1

Brian Harman 45-1

Sebastian Munoz 45-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 45-1

Jason Day 45-1

J.T. Poston 50-1

Jhonattan Vegas 60-1

Kevin Streelman 60-1

Adam Long 70-1

Scott Stallings 70-1

Cameron Champ 70-1

Chris Gotterup 70-1

Mark Hubbard 75-1

Alex Smalley 75-1

Lee Hodges 75-1

Nick Hardy 80-1

C.T. Pan 80-1

Joel Dahmen 80-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Anirban Lahiri 90-1

Martin Laird 90-1

J.J. Spaun 90-1

Stewart Cink 90-1

Rickie Fowler 100-1

Aaron Rai 100-1

Greyson Sigg 100-1

Doug Ghim 100-1

Callum Tarren 100-1

Stephan Jaeger 100-1

Adam Svensson 100-1

K.H. Lee 100-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Ryan Armour 100-1

Taylor Moore 100-1

Matthew NeSmith 125-1

Andrew Putnam 125-1

Vince Whaley 125-1

Russell Knox 125-1

Mackenzie Hughes 125-1

Hank Lebioda 125-1

Patton Kizzire 125-1

Austin Smotherman 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Sepp Straka 125-1

Peter Malnati 125-1

Tyler Duncan 125-1

Chad Ramey 125-1

David Lipsky 150-1

Matthias Schwab 150-1

James Hahn 150-1

Danny Lee 150-1

Chez Reavie 150-1

Rory Sabbatini 150-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Lucas Glover 150-1

John Huh 150-1

Sam Ryder 175-1

Brice Garnett 175-1

Vaughn Taylor 175-1

Michael Gligic 175-1

Joseph Bramlett 175-1

Scott Piercy 175-1

Cameron Percy 175-1

Hayden Buckley 175-1

Charley Hoffman 175-1

Brandon Wu 175-1

Michael Thompson 200-1

Doc Redman 225-1

Nick Taylor 225-1

Andrew Novak 225-1

Kramer Hickok 225-1

Justin Lower 225-1

Chase Seiffert 250-1

Seung-Yul Noh 250-1

Ryan Moore 250-1

Zach Johnson 275-1

Kelly Kraft 275-1

Ben Martin 275-1

Satoshi Kodaira 275-1

Robert Streb 300-1

Scott Brown 300-1

Ben Griffin 300-1

Kevin Chappell 300-1

Paul Barjon 300-1

Austin Cook 300-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 350-1

Roger Sloan 350-1

Brandon Hagy 350-1

Harry Higgs 350-1

Brian Stuard 350-1

Kevin Tway 400-1

Ben Kohles 400-1

Garrick Higgo 400-1

Henrik Norlander 400-1

Jonathan Byrd 400-1

Scott Gutschewski 400-1

Cole Hammer 400-1

Bill Haas 400-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 400-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Dylan Wu 500-1

Aaron Baddeley 500-1

Richy Werenski 500-1

Curtis Thompson 500-1

Bo Hoag 500-1

Jim Knous 500-1

Seth Reeves 500-1

Wesley Bryan 500-1

Jared Wolfe 500-1

Max McGreevy 500-1

Chris Stroud 500-1

William McGirt 500-1

Jason Dufner 500-1

Camilo Villegas 500-1

Luke Donald 500-1

David Skinns 500-1

Martin Trainer 750-1

Dawie van der Walt 750-1

Andrew Landry 750-1

Sung Kang 750-1

Tommy Gainey 1000-1

Brett Drewitt 1000-1

Brian Gay 1000-1

Joshua Creel 1500-1

Nick Watney 1500-1

Bo Van Pelt 1500-1

Trent Phillips 2500-1

Tommy Gibson 2500-1

Davis Love III 2500-1

Ricky Barnes 2500-1