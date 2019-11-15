MLB awards 2019: Tracking all the winners of baseball's major awards, including MVP and Cy Young

MLB is handing out hardware for the 2019 season

Early November is awards season in Major League Baseball, and most of the league's top honors have been handed out in recent weeks, including MVP winners on Thursday night. So what players have already added to their trophy shelves? We're here with this handy tracker to keep tabs on all of the hardware, from Gold Gloves to Silver Sluggers and beyond.

You can find winners of 2019 MLB awards below.

MVP

American League: Mike Trout, Angels
National League: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

Cy Young

American League: Justin Verlander, Astros
National League: Jacob deGrom, Mets

Rookie of the Year

American League: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
National League: Pete Alonso, Mets

Manager of the Year

American League: Rocco Baldelli, Twins
National League: Mike Shildt, Cardinals

Gold Gloves

American League
Pitcher: Mike Leake, Mariners/Diamondbacks
Catcher: Roberto Perez, Cleveland
First Base: Matt Olson, Athletics
Second Base: Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox
Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland
Third Base: Matt Chapman, Athletics
Left Field: Alex GordonRoyals 
Center Field: Kevin Kiermaier, Rays
Right Field: Mookie Betts, Red Sox

National League
Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks/Astros
Catcher: JT Realmuto, Phillies
First Base: Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
Second Base: Kolten Wong, Cardinals
Shortstop: Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks
Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies
Left Field: David Peralta, Diamondbacks
Center Field: Lorenzo CainBrewers
Right Field: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

Silver Sluggers

American League
Catcher: Mitch Garver, Twins
First base: Carlos SantanaIndians
Second base: DJ LeMahieuYankees
Third base: Alex BregmanAstros
Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
Outfield: Mookie Betts, Red Sox; George Springer, Astros; Mike TroutAngels
Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz, Twins

National League
Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies 
First base: Freddie Freeman, Braves
Second base: Ozzie Albies, Braves
Third base: Anthony RendonNationals 
Shortstop: Trevor StoryRockies
Outfield: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves; Cody BellingerDodgersChristian YelichBrewers 
Pitcher: Zack GreinkeDiamondbacks

Relievers of the Year

American League: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
National League: Josh Hader, Brewers

Platinum Glove

American League: Matt Chapman, Athletics
National League: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Hank Aaron Award

American League: Mike Trout, Angels
National League: Christian Yelich, Brewers

