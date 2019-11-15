MLB awards 2019: Tracking all the winners of baseball's major awards, including MVP and Cy Young
MLB is handing out hardware for the 2019 season
Early November is awards season in Major League Baseball, and most of the league's top honors have been handed out in recent weeks, including MVP winners on Thursday night. So what players have already added to their trophy shelves? We're here with this handy tracker to keep tabs on all of the hardware, from Gold Gloves to Silver Sluggers and beyond.
You can find winners of 2019 MLB awards below.
MVP
American League: Mike Trout, Angels
National League: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
Cy Young
American League: Justin Verlander, Astros
National League: Jacob deGrom, Mets
Rookie of the Year
American League: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
National League: Pete Alonso, Mets
Manager of the Year
American League: Rocco Baldelli, Twins
National League: Mike Shildt, Cardinals
Gold Gloves
American League
Pitcher: Mike Leake, Mariners/Diamondbacks
Catcher: Roberto Perez, Cleveland
First Base: Matt Olson, Athletics
Second Base: Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox
Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland
Third Base: Matt Chapman, Athletics
Left Field: Alex Gordon, Royals
Center Field: Kevin Kiermaier, Rays
Right Field: Mookie Betts, Red Sox
National League
Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks/Astros
Catcher: JT Realmuto, Phillies
First Base: Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
Second Base: Kolten Wong, Cardinals
Shortstop: Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks
Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies
Left Field: David Peralta, Diamondbacks
Center Field: Lorenzo Cain, Brewers
Right Field: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
Silver Sluggers
American League
Catcher: Mitch Garver, Twins
First base: Carlos Santana, Indians
Second base: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
Third base: Alex Bregman, Astros
Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
Outfield: Mookie Betts, Red Sox; George Springer, Astros; Mike Trout, Angels
Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz, Twins
National League
Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
First base: Freddie Freeman, Braves
Second base: Ozzie Albies, Braves
Third base: Anthony Rendon, Nationals
Shortstop: Trevor Story, Rockies
Outfield: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves; Cody Bellinger, Dodgers; Christian Yelich, Brewers
Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks
Relievers of the Year
American League: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
National League: Josh Hader, Brewers
Platinum Glove
American League: Matt Chapman, Athletics
National League: Nolan Arenado, Rockies
Hank Aaron Award
American League: Mike Trout, Angels
National League: Christian Yelich, Brewers
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB award finalists announced
The winners were unveiled this week
-
Mike Trout wins third AL MVP honor
Trout previously won in 2014 and 2016
-
Dodgers' Bellinger wins NL MVP
Bellinger is the first Dodgers hitter to win MVP since Kirk Gibson in 1988
-
Braves sign free-agent closer Smith
Smith, who's getting a $39 million deal, was arguably the top reliever available
-
Twitter reacts to Astros scandal
There have been some great reactions to the cheating scandal
-
2019-20 MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents this winter
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night