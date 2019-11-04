MLB Gold Glove winners 2019: Cody Bellinger takes home first award; Lindor, Rizzo among repeat recipients

The month of November is awards season for Major League Baseball. On Sunday evening, MLB kicked things off as the league revealed the winners for the 2019 Rawlings Gold Gloves. As always is the case, each winner was chosen through a vote by managers and coaches. Voters are/were not permitted to choose their own team's players. Rawlings has, in recent years, introduced a statistical component as well.

A player at each position in each league wins, giving us 18 winners in all. There was a nice mix of first-timers along with veterans piling up more hardware for their collection.

Dodgers right fielder and National League MVP candidate Cody Bellinger took home his first Gold Glove, beating out Phillies' Bryce Harper and Cubs' Jason Heyward. In the American League, superstar Angels center fielder Mike Trout came up empty once again for the AL Gold Glove honors as he was beat out by Rays' Kevin Kiermaier. Trout has never added a Gold Glove to his already full trophy shelf.

With Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado's seventh Gold Glove, he extended his own MLB record of most consecutive NL Gold Glove Awards as a infielder to start a career. Arenado beat out Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rendon. Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts took home his fourth AL Gold Glove in six MLB seasons.

The Athletics and the Indians tied for the most winners in the American League with two apiece. The Oakland winners were first baseman Matt Olson andd third baseman Matt Chapman, who both won their second Gold Gloves. For Cleveland, catcher Roberto Perez won his first Gold Glove while Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor picked up his second.

Meanwhile, in the National League, the Arizona Diamondbacks finished with three winners. Shortstop Nick Ahmed and left fielder David Peralta both took home the first Gold Glove Awards of their career. Pitcher Zack Greinke, who started the season with Arizona before he was traded to Houston, won his sixth Gold Glove.

Below are the 2019 winners and finalists with each player's career Gold Glove total, including this year's awards, in parentheses:

American League

Pitcher: Mike Leake, Mariners/Diamondbacks (1)

Catcher: Roberto Perez, Cleveland (1)

First Base: Matt Olson, Athletics (2)

Other finalists: Yuli Gurriel, Astros (0); Justin Smoak, Blue Jays (0)

Second Base: Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox (1)

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland (2)

Other finalists: Marcus Semien, Athletics (0); Andrelton Simmons, Angels (4)

Third Base: Matt Chapman, Athletics (2)

Other finalists: Alex Bregman, Astros (0); David Fletcher, Angels (0)

Left Field: Alex Gordon, Royals (7)

Other finalists: Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox (0); Robbie Grossman, Athletics (0)

Center Field: Kevin Kiermaier, Rays (3)

Other finalists: Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox (1); Mike Trout, Angels (0)

Right Field: Mookie Betts, Red Sox (4)

Other finalists: Kole Calhoun, Angels (1); Josh Reddick, Astros (1)

National League

Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks/Astros (6)

Catcher: JT Realmuto, Phillies (1)

First Base: Anthony Rizzo, Cubs (2)

Other finalist: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals (3); Christian Walker, Diamondbacks (0)

Second Base: Kolten Wong, Cardinals (1)

Shortstop: Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks (1)

Other finalists: Paul DeJong, Cardinals (0); Trevor Story, Rockies (0)

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies (7)

Other finalists: Josh Donaldson, Braves (0); Anthony Rendon, Nationals (0)

Left Field: David Peralta, Diamondbacks (1)

Other finalists: Hunter Renfroe, Padres (0); Juan Soto, Nationals (0)

Center Field: Lorenzo Cain, Brewers (1)

Other finalists: Harrison Bader, Cardinals (0); Victor Robles, Nationals (0)

Right Field: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers (1)