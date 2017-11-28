MLB Free Agent Tracker 2017-18: Latest Hot Stove signings, best players available

For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest free agent moves, we present our 2017-18 MLB Free Agent Tracker. Here we'll keep track of the top 50 free agents, as determined by our panel of MLB experts: R.J. Anderson, Mike Axisa, Jonah Keri, Dayn Perry, and Matt Snyder.

How rankings were determined: We held a five-round draft to determine the top 25 players in the free agent class. Those players do not rank 1-25 in our tracker, however. They rank 2-26. The reason? Shohei Ohtani. We now know Ohtani will be posted this winter and made available to the 30 MLB teams. That was not the case at the time of our free agent draft. Ohtani now slides into the No. 1 spot on our free agent rankings.

So, with that in mind, here is our 2017-18 MLB Free Agent Tracker. Check back throughout the offseason for signing updates.

2017-18 MLB Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 Shohei Ohtani RHSP/DH Japan
Not yet posted
2 J.D. Martinez (30) OF
Unsigned
3 Yu Darvish (31) RHSP
Unsigned
4 Lorenzo Cain (31) OF
Unsigned
5 Jake Arrieta (31) RHSP
Unsigned
6 Eric Hosmer (28) 1B
Unsigned
7 Mike Moustakas (29) 3B
Unsigned
8 Lance Lynn (30) RHSP
Unsigned
9 Alex Cobb (30) RHSP
Unsigned
10 Zack Cozart (32) SS
Unsigned
11 Todd Frazier (31) 3B
Unsigned
12 Carlos Santana (31) 1B
Unsigned
13 Wade Davis (32) RHRP
Unsigned
14 Logan Morrison (30) 1B
Unsigned
15 Jay Bruce (30) OF
Unsigned
16 Jonathan Lucroy (31) C
Unsigned
17 Greg Holland (32) RHRP
Unsigned
18 Addison Reed (28) RHRP
Unsigned
19 Yonder Alonso (30) 1B
Unsigned
20 CC Sabathia (37) LHSP
Unsigned
21 Carlos Gomez (31) OF
Unsigned
22 Welington Castillo (30) C
Unsigned
23 Neil Walker (32) 2B
Unsigned
24 Mike Minor (29) LHRP
Unsigned
25 Brandon Morrow (33) RHRP
Unsigned
26 Carlos Gonzalez (32) OF
Unsigned
27 Tyler Chatwood (27) RHSP
Unsigned
28 Bryan Shaw (30) RHRP
Unsigned
29 Jake McGee (31) LHRP
Unsigned
30 Juan Nicasio (31) RHRP
Unsigned
31 Eduardo Nunez (30) IF
Unsigned
32 Andrew Cashner (31) RHSP
Unsigned
33 Jaime Garcia (31) LHSP
Unsigned
34 Alex Avila (30) C
Unsigned
35 Jhoulys Chacin (29) RHSP
Unsigned
36 Anthony Swarzak (32) RHRP
Unsigned
37 Tony Watson (32) LHRP
Unsigned
38 Howie Kendrick (34) IF/OF
Unsigned
39 Lucas Duda (31) 1B
Unsigned
40 Brandon Kintzler (33) RHRP
Unsigned
41 Jon Jay (32) OF
Unsigned
42 Joe Smith (33) RHRP
Unsigned
43 Doug Fister (33) RHSP Signed
44 Steve Cishek (31) RHRP
Unsigned
45 Tommy Hunter (31) RHRP
Unsigned
46 Jarrod Dyson (33) OF
Unsigned
47 Pat Neshek (37) RHRP
Unsigned
48 Jason Vargas (34) LHSP
Unsigned
49 Chris Tillman (29) RHSP
Unsigned
50 Michael Pineda (28) RHSP
Unsigned
