MLB Free Agent Tracker 2017-18: Latest Hot Stove signings, best players available
Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents right here
For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest free agent moves, we present our 2017-18 MLB Free Agent Tracker. Here we'll keep track of the top 50 free agents, as determined by our panel of MLB experts: R.J. Anderson, Mike Axisa, Jonah Keri, Dayn Perry, and Matt Snyder.
How rankings were determined: We held a five-round draft to determine the top 25 players in the free agent class. Those players do not rank 1-25 in our tracker, however. They rank 2-26. The reason? Shohei Ohtani. We now know Ohtani will be posted this winter and made available to the 30 MLB teams. That was not the case at the time of our free agent draft. Ohtani now slides into the No. 1 spot on our free agent rankings.
So, with that in mind, here is our 2017-18 MLB Free Agent Tracker. Check back throughout the offseason for signing updates.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|RHSP/DH
|Japan
|
|Not yet posted
|2
|J.D. Martinez (30)
|OF
|
|Unsigned
|3
|Yu Darvish (31)
|RHSP
|
|Unsigned
|4
|Lorenzo Cain (31)
|OF
|
|Unsigned
|5
|Jake Arrieta (31)
|RHSP
|
|Unsigned
|6
|Eric Hosmer (28)
|1B
|
|Unsigned
|7
|Mike Moustakas (29)
|3B
|
|Unsigned
|8
|Lance Lynn (30)
|RHSP
|
|Unsigned
|9
|Alex Cobb (30)
|RHSP
|
|Unsigned
|10
|Zack Cozart (32)
|SS
|
|Unsigned
|11
|Todd Frazier (31)
|3B
|
|Unsigned
|12
|Carlos Santana (31)
|1B
|
|Unsigned
|13
|Wade Davis (32)
|RHRP
|
|Unsigned
|14
|Logan Morrison (30)
|1B
|
|Unsigned
|15
|Jay Bruce (30)
|OF
|
|Unsigned
|16
|Jonathan Lucroy (31)
|C
|
|Unsigned
|17
|Greg Holland (32)
|RHRP
|
|Unsigned
|18
|Addison Reed (28)
|RHRP
|
|Unsigned
|19
|Yonder Alonso (30)
|1B
|
|Unsigned
|20
|CC Sabathia (37)
|LHSP
|
|Unsigned
|21
|Carlos Gomez (31)
|OF
|
|Unsigned
|22
|Welington Castillo (30)
|C
|
|Unsigned
|23
|Neil Walker (32)
|2B
|
|Unsigned
|24
|Mike Minor (29)
|LHRP
|
|Unsigned
|25
|Brandon Morrow (33)
|RHRP
|
|Unsigned
|26
|Carlos Gonzalez (32)
|OF
|
|Unsigned
|27
|Tyler Chatwood (27)
|RHSP
|
|Unsigned
|28
|Bryan Shaw (30)
|RHRP
|
|Unsigned
|29
|Jake McGee (31)
|LHRP
|
|Unsigned
|30
|Juan Nicasio (31)
|RHRP
|
|Unsigned
|31
|Eduardo Nunez (30)
|IF
|
|Unsigned
|32
|Andrew Cashner (31)
|RHSP
|
|Unsigned
|33
|Jaime Garcia (31)
|LHSP
|
|Unsigned
|34
|Alex Avila (30)
|C
|
|Unsigned
|35
|Jhoulys Chacin (29)
|RHSP
|
|Unsigned
|36
|Anthony Swarzak (32)
|RHRP
|
|Unsigned
|37
|Tony Watson (32)
|LHRP
|
|Unsigned
|38
|Howie Kendrick (34)
|IF/OF
|
|Unsigned
|39
|Lucas Duda (31)
|1B
|
|Unsigned
|40
|Brandon Kintzler (33)
|RHRP
|
|Unsigned
|41
|Jon Jay (32)
|OF
|
|Unsigned
|42
|Joe Smith (33)
|RHRP
|
|Unsigned
|43
|Doug Fister (33)
|RHSP
|Signed
|44
|Steve Cishek (31)
|RHRP
|
|Unsigned
|45
|Tommy Hunter (31)
|RHRP
|
|Unsigned
|46
|Jarrod Dyson (33)
|OF
|
|Unsigned
|47
|Pat Neshek (37)
|RHRP
|
|Unsigned
|48
|Jason Vargas (34)
|LHSP
|
|Unsigned
|49
|Chris Tillman (29)
|RHSP
|
|Unsigned
|50
|Michael Pineda (28)
|RHSP
|
|Unsigned
