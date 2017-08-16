MLB Power Rankings: Astros' tumble from the top a wake up call during dream season

Let's have a talk about the Houston Astros .

Remember, through early June they -- not the out-of-control-good Los Angeles Dodgers -- were the toast of baseball. With a 42-16 record, which is a pace of 117 wins, we were breaking out all the superlatives. There were stats floating around about teams that had started with such a good record. They had a Cy Young candidate and three MVP candidates. The division lead was 14 games and it was pretty much already over.

Fast-forward to right now and the latter point still holds. The rest, well, things look quite a bit different.

The Astros have only gone 31-30 since then. It's not bad at all, but it's not good. Going to a smaller sample, they are only 6-13 since July 25. The only team in that span with a worse record is the Atlanta Braves . Their grip on the top record in the AL is in peril.

There are reasons, of course. Former MVP candidate Carlos Correa is on the shelf and has been for a while. Outside-shot MVP candidate George Springer missed some time. Ace and 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel missed a chunk of time on the DL and struggled initially when he returned. All-Star starter Lance McCullers is hurt now and had completely fallen apart before the injury. The rest of the rotation hasn't been very good and the bullpen has been worse in the second half. There are more injuries, too, such as those to Will Harris and Brian McCann .

That paints a bit of a bleak picture and things aren't going well -- other than AL MVP front-runner Jose Altuve -- but there's plenty of good news.

First off, the Astros still have a double-digit lead in the AL West. The chances of them not being able to hold off teams like the Los Angeles Angels , Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers with an 11 1/2 game lead and only 43 games to play are incredibly slim. Then, by the time the playoffs come around, they should have Correa back and it's possible everyone starts playing as well as they did early in the year. Then they could win the World Series.

It's not without precedent. The 1984 Detroit Tigers started 35-5 and then were 52-18. They'd "only" go 52-40 the rest of the way and won the World Series with relative ease (going 7-1 in the playoffs). More extreme: The 1990 Cincinnati Reds . They started 33-12 and were only 58-59 for the remainder of the schedule. They lost four of their last six heading into the playoffs, but then got hot again and won the World Series, sweeping the mighty, 103-win A's in the Fall Classic.

This is to say that by no means am I saying anything outlandish like the Astros won't win the division or are cooked moving forward. They have a legitimate shot at both the AL pennant and the World Series.

But ...

I've gotta rank the teams as they stand right now. The Astros have been holding onto that number two spot behind a juggernaut based upon the credit they built up early in the season. After only winning 31 of their last 60 games and playing so poorly for the past two-plus weeks, they've gotta tumble a bit. They just don't look like the best non-Dodgers team in baseball right now.