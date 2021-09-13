This past weekend, I returned to football tailgating for the first time since that damned virus altered our lives forever. Man, was it nice, though that's not our topic for this space. During the course of said tailgate, I got into a fun conversation with someone who called himself a causal baseball fan. He doesn't have a favorite team and doesn't follow the sport on a daily basis, but he likes it.

The biggest takeaway from the conversation was that -- as much as many old-school, purist baseball fans might hate it -- the wild card is very good for business.

This guy was telling me how much he loves checking the standings now each day to see the race for the wild card and he loves how after a 162-game marathon, two non-division winners are forced into a do-or-die situation. I wouldn't be discussing this if I thought he was alone. I believe there are a large number of sports fans out there who don't watch regular-season baseball on a regular basis but will be enchanted by the Wild Card Games this season.

Look, we all know the die-hard fan perspective. It's true that a one-and-done game after 162 flies in the face of everything baseball has always been. I'd also say to those worried about a team "unfairly" being bounced from the Wild Card Game that there's a very simple remedy: Win the division.

For those teams in contention who aren't taking that advice this season, they are providing loads of entertainment and will continue to do so through the two win-or-go-home contests in early October.

In the National League, forget about the top spot. That's the Dodgers in a romp. The Reds and Padres are currently tied for the second spot with the Cardinals only one game back. How great is that? Three teams within one game of one playoff spot. The Phillies are only 2 1/2 games back, too, and the Mets are also within striking range.

The American League is even tastier, though. The Blue Jays and Red Sox are currently in a virtual tie for both spots with the Yankees only one game back and the A's and Mariners both three games out. Five teams within three games for two spots with just three weeks to go! Beautiful.

Both of these races are going to be amazing down the stretch before we even get to the big-time drama of the wild card games themselves.