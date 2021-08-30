I don't think I'm alone in believing that the 2020 season has messed with our heads in many ways. In terms of baseball, think back to this spring. It seems ages ago, doesn't it? To illustrate the point, there was a time when we thought it was possible that Major League Baseball would keep the expanded playoff field that we had in 2020.

That didn't happen. What if it did, though? Let's take a look at what the field would look like at this very moment.

Obviously, the division winners remain. The format from last season had each second-place team grab spots 4-6 in each league while wild cards filled out the eight-team field in both the AL and NL.

On the AL side, the Rays, Astros and White Sox take the top three seeds in order. The Yankees currently hold the four seed with the A's in the five hole. For the six, we've got a team with a losing record. It's Cleveland, currently holding off Detroit by 3 1/2 games (seriously, the Tigers would be highly competitive for a six seed!). The seven would be the Red Sox while the eight would be the Mariners, snapping the longest playoff drought in baseball.

Over in the Senior Circuit, it's the Giants, Brewers and Braves as the top three. The Dodgers easily hold the four seed while the Reds take the five and the Phillies are sixth. That leaves the Padres as the seven and Cardinals as number eight.

Under this format, 15 of the 16 teams with winning records -- sorry, Blue Jays -- would make the playoffs along with one team with a losing record. Further, the sub-.500 Mets and Tigers would be right within striking range and, for real, the Royals wouldn't be totally out of the picture at six games back despite being on pace to lose 89 games.

Of course, the trade deadline would've likely gone differently and we'll just avoid falling down that rabbit hole. Instead, let's just be happy that the league decided to go back to the five-team format. We might end up only having one fun divisional race (hello, NL West!), but the wild card races look to be hot and we don't have to worry about an undeserving playoff team. Kudos to MLB for getting this right.