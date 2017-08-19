MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Dodgers ahead of '01 Mariners pace

Saturday brings a full 15-game slate of MLB action as the postseason races really begin to heat up. The 2017 regular season ends in six weeks and one day. Should be fun. Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball.

Saturday's scores

Chicago Cubs 4, Toronto Blue Jays 3 (box score)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Detroit Tigers 0 (box score)

Dodgers ahead of 2001 Mariners pace

The Dodgers won. I know, shocking. They basically win everyday. Since June 6, the Dodgers have basically been on another planet. They are 52-9 since then.

Overall, the Dodgers now sit 87-34, which is a .719 winning percentage. The record for single-season wins is 116. The 2001 Mariners were 116-46, which is a .716 winning percentage, so the Dodgers are now officially ahead of the pace needed to set the record.

Of course, the Mariners are tied for the record in wins with the 1906 Cubs, who actually went 116-36. In order for the Dodgers to top that winning percentage, they'd have to go 124-38.

Here are the teams that won at least 110 games in baseball history:

1906 Cubs, 116-36

2001 Mariners, 116-46

1998 Yankees, 114-48

1954 Indians, 111-43

1909 Pirates, 110-42

1927 Yankees, 110-44

Will these Dodgers be joining that group? It's a distinct possibility.

Down the stretch, surely the Dodgers will be resting guys and worrying more about gearing up for a run to the World Series, but they are deep enough to keep winning.

CC Sabathia makes history

Through two innings on Saturday, Yankees starter CC Sabathia struck out a pair of Red Sox. That pushed him to 2,808 in his career, but more importantly, 2,680 as an American Leaguer. It might sound crazy, but Sabathia actually has the most strikeouts ever in the American League by a left-handed pitcher. He passed Mickey Lolich's 2,679 on Saturday. The rest of the top five: Frank Tanana (2,669), Randy Johnson (2,545) and Chuck Finley (2,527).

Trout joins exclusive company

It doesn't take a lot to find ways to put Mike Trout in the same company as a group of Hall of Famers. That's just what he's been doing since sticking the majors for good in 2011.

Here's another in a long line. Trout hit his 25th homer of the season on Saturday.

This marks the sixth time in Trout's career with at least 25 homers and this is his age-25 season. The only other players with six 25-plus HR seasons prior to their age-26 season? Hall of Famers Eddie Mathews and Frank Robinson.

Davis stays perfect

Cubs closer Wade Davis worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning in their one-run victory over the Blue Jays. It was his second save in the two games of the series and runs him to a perfect 26 for 26 on the season. No one else who has saved more than 10 games this season has done so without blowing at least one ( Zach Britton is 10 for 10).

Overall, Davis hasn't been perfect. He's struggled with command at times and isn't quite the lethal force he was in Kansas City two years ago. Still, his 2.32 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings are more than OK. And when it comes to saves, he has been perfect.

The Cubs move to 65-57 on the season. Their high-water mark this season is nine games over .500, so they'll look to match that with a win (and sweep) on Sunday.

Quick hits