MLB scores: Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos makes history with 57 doubles on the season

It's the second-to-last Friday of the 2019 MLB regular season, and with it comes a full slate of 15 games to enjoy. There's plenty of games with playoff implications, with a good amount of teams still in the wild card races. Plus, the Dodgers, Yankees and Astros are all still fighting for the best record in baseball and the home field advantage that comes with it.

We'll keep you updated with all the latest highlights, news and happenings from Friday's MLB action in our daily roundup.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, September 20

Castellanos closing in on record 60 doubles

The Cubs are in the midst of a tight race for the final NL wild card spot. Entering Friday, they're one game behind the Brewers and Nationals. During game two of this weekend's crucial four-game series against the division rival Cardinals, Cubs right fielder Nicholas Castellanos slammed [another] double to deep right field, off Cardinals right-hander Ryan Helsley. It's Castellanos' 57th double on the season:

The 57 doubles lead the league, and also set a few milestones. It's the most by a right-handed hitter since 1936. It's just 13th time in MLB history a player has reached that total in one season.

There have been only two players with 57 or more doubles since 1950: the Rockies' Todd Helton (59, 2000) and the Blue Jays' Carlos Delgado (57, 2000). Earl Webb holds the all-time record at 67 doubles, which he set back in 1931.

Castellanos, 27, has had 19 doubles in just 45 games since joining the Cubs. Previous to his trade to Chicago in July, he was a member of the Detroit Tigers.

The Cubs trade deadline acquisition continues to close in on a record 60 doubles, with 10 games remaining in the regular season. It's a feat accomplished only six times in MLB history. The last time it happened? 1936, when Joe Medwick recored 64 and Charlie Gehringer finished with 60.

Quick hits

