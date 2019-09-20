MLB scores: Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos makes history with 57 doubles on the season
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's the second-to-last Friday of the 2019 MLB regular season, and with it comes a full slate of 15 games to enjoy. There's plenty of games with playoff implications, with a good amount of teams still in the wild card races. Plus, the Dodgers, Yankees and Astros are all still fighting for the best record in baseball and the home field advantage that comes with it.
We'll keep you updated with all the latest highlights, news and happenings from Friday's MLB action in our daily roundup.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, September 20
- LIVE - Cardinals at Cubs (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mets at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Royals at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Castellanos closing in on record 60 doubles
The Cubs are in the midst of a tight race for the final NL wild card spot. Entering Friday, they're one game behind the Brewers and Nationals. During game two of this weekend's crucial four-game series against the division rival Cardinals, Cubs right fielder Nicholas Castellanos slammed [another] double to deep right field, off Cardinals right-hander Ryan Helsley. It's Castellanos' 57th double on the season:
The 57 doubles lead the league, and also set a few milestones. It's the most by a right-handed hitter since 1936. It's just 13th time in MLB history a player has reached that total in one season.
There have been only two players with 57 or more doubles since 1950: the Rockies' Todd Helton (59, 2000) and the Blue Jays' Carlos Delgado (57, 2000). Earl Webb holds the all-time record at 67 doubles, which he set back in 1931.
Castellanos, 27, has had 19 doubles in just 45 games since joining the Cubs. Previous to his trade to Chicago in July, he was a member of the Detroit Tigers.
The Cubs trade deadline acquisition continues to close in on a record 60 doubles, with 10 games remaining in the regular season. It's a feat accomplished only six times in MLB history. The last time it happened? 1936, when Joe Medwick recored 64 and Charlie Gehringer finished with 60.
Quick hits
- In the latest MLB Star Power Index, Dayn Perry takes a closer look at the one problem with Mike Trout, plus a look at why Gerrit Cole is baseball's most dominant pitcher. You can read the piece here.
- Rangers' Joey Gallo's season is likely over. But, he's an all-around star for the Rangers and doesn't deserve the one-dimensional stereotypes, CBS Sports' Matt Snyder writes.
- Yankees' Domingo German won't pitch again in 2019 following his domestic violence ban, report says. More on that here.
Barring a miraculous playoff run, Joe Maddon might be managing his final series in Wrigley Field for the Cubs. Here's Matt Snyder with more.
